La Palma Volcano Continues to Erupt as Rivers of Lava Pour Into Sea
La Palma Volcano Continues to Erupt as Rivers of Lava Pour Into Sea
A volcano on La Palma in the Canary Islands has been erupting for eleven consecutive days since 19 September, destroying around 700 buildings and leading to...
world
spain
volcano eruption
Live from La Palma in the Canary Islands as the Cumbre Vieja volcano continues to erupt.The ongoing eruption has destroyed almost 600 buildings and 258 hectares of land, as well as damaged 13 miles of road to date.According to the Canary Islands Volcanology Institute, the eruption is likely to last from 24 to 84 days.The Spanish government has allocated 10.5 million euros ($12.2 million) in aid for those affected by the volcanic eruption on the Canary island of La Palma.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
spain
News
en_EN
La Palma volcano continues to erupt
La Palma volcano continues to erupt
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/17/1089333976_186:0:2917:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_43b620e54ade56a95b8356bbf2370b99.jpg
world, spain, volcano eruption, видео
La Palma Volcano Continues to Erupt as Rivers of Lava Pour Into Sea
A volcano on La Palma in the Canary Islands has been erupting for eleven consecutive days since 19 September, destroying around 700 buildings and leading to the evacuation of some 6,000 locals.
Live from La Palma in the Canary Islands as the Cumbre Vieja volcano continues to erupt.
The ongoing eruption has destroyed almost 600 buildings and 258 hectares of land, as well as damaged 13 miles of road to date.
According to the Canary Islands Volcanology Institute, the eruption is likely to last from 24 to 84 days.
The Spanish government has allocated 10.5 million euros ($12.2 million) in aid for those affected by the volcanic eruption on the Canary island of La Palma.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!