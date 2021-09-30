Registration was successful!
International
French Ex-President Nicolas Sarkozy Found Guilty of Illegally Financing 2012 Campaign
La Palma Volcano Continues to Erupt as Rivers of Lava Pour Into Sea
La Palma Volcano Continues to Erupt as Rivers of Lava Pour Into Sea
A volcano on La Palma in the Canary Islands has been erupting for eleven consecutive days since 19 September, destroying around 700 buildings and leading to... 30.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-30T07:30+0000
2021-09-30T07:30+0000
world
spain
volcano eruption
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/17/1089333976_0:74:3070:1801_1920x0_80_0_0_24b290f9df72e0946193a6558ee6fc6e.jpg
Live from La Palma in the Canary Islands as the Cumbre Vieja volcano continues to erupt.The ongoing eruption has destroyed almost 600 buildings and 258 hectares of land, as well as damaged 13 miles of road to date.According to the Canary Islands Volcanology Institute, the eruption is likely to last from 24 to 84 days.The Spanish government has allocated 10.5 million euros ($12.2 million) in aid for those affected by the volcanic eruption on the Canary island of La Palma.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
spain
world, spain, volcano eruption

La Palma Volcano Continues to Erupt as Rivers of Lava Pour Into Sea

07:30 GMT 30.09.2021
© REUTERS / Nacho DoceИзвержение вулкана на острове Ла Пальма
Извержение вулкана на острове Ла Пальма - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.09.2021
© REUTERS / Nacho Doce
A volcano on La Palma in the Canary Islands has been erupting for eleven consecutive days since 19 September, destroying around 700 buildings and leading to the evacuation of some 6,000 locals.
Live from La Palma in the Canary Islands as the Cumbre Vieja volcano continues to erupt.
The ongoing eruption has destroyed almost 600 buildings and 258 hectares of land, as well as damaged 13 miles of road to date.
According to the Canary Islands Volcanology Institute, the eruption is likely to last from 24 to 84 days.
The Spanish government has allocated 10.5 million euros ($12.2 million) in aid for those affected by the volcanic eruption on the Canary island of La Palma.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
