'Joe You S**k': WATCH Biden Booed at Congressional Baseball Game in Washington, DC
Joe Biden got a cold but loud reception on Wednesday when arriving at Nationals Stadium in Washington DC for a Congressional baseball game.
Boos rolled over the crowd according to a clip from the scene, as one attendee was heard screaming "Joe You S**k".
The chant was slightly more civil than another popular slogan, "F**k Joe Biden", which the US president is probably used to hearing now after a number of anti-vaccine protests across the country.
But according to commentators, it was still quite a surprise to hear such an earful of dissatisfaction within the "bluest of blue" Washington.
At the moment, Joe Biden is struggling to contain public dissatisfaction over the Afghanistan withdrawal crisis and hectic situation at the US southern border, while his 'Build Back Better' agenda bills are stuck in Congress. If lawmakers eventually fail to support Biden's $3.5 trillion spending plan, this would result in the US government's partial shutdown by the end of this week. A failure to pass the measure would also mean the country's first-ever financial default in the mid-October, with the Treasury being unable to pay all of its bills.
Aleksandra Serebriakova
Aleksandra Serebriakova
Moscow-based Sputnik correspondent specializing in foreign affairs.
US President Joe Biden is facing a difficult time trying to battle setbacks, from the botched Afghanistan pullover to the ongoing border crisis and a looming financial default.
Joe Biden got a cold but loud reception on Wednesday when arriving at Nationals Stadium in Washington DC for a Congressional baseball game.
Boos rolled over the crowd according to a clip from the scene, as one attendee was heard screaming “Joe You S**k”.
The chant was slightly more civil than another popular slogan, “F**k Joe Biden”, which the US president is probably used to hearing now after a number of anti-vaccine protests across the country.
But according to commentators, it was still quite a surprise to hear such an earful of dissatisfaction within the “bluest of blue” Washington.
At the moment, Joe Biden is struggling to contain public dissatisfaction over the Afghanistan withdrawal crisis and hectic situation at the US southern border, while his ‘Build Back Better’ agenda bills are stuck in Congress. If lawmakers eventually fail to support Biden’s $3.5 trillion spending plan, this would result in the US government’s partial shutdown by the end of this week. A failure to pass the measure would also mean the country's first-ever financial default in the mid-October, with the Treasury being unable to pay all of its bills.
