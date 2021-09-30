Registration was successful!
Iran's Nuclear Chief Says June Sabotage Inflicted Severe Damage on Karaj Facility
Iran's Nuclear Chief Says June Sabotage Inflicted Severe Damage on Karaj Facility
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The nuclear site in the Iranian city of Karaj, where inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) were not allowed to... 30.09.2021, Sputnik International
"As for the nuclear facility in Karaj, it should be recalled that this facility was subject to a terrorist attack and was destroyed as a result of the explosion. It is a pity that neither the IAEA nor the countries making claims against us regarding monitoring have condemned this terrorist act," Eslami said.The facility is under an investigation by judicial and law enforcement agencies, he noted, adding that IAEA inspectors were informed about the incident both in Vienna and Tehran.All the accusations against Tehran are unfair and unhelpful, the official went on, expressing regret over attempts by some countries to "blacken" the international image of Iran.Earlier this month, the IAEA reported that its inspectors had been denied access to the centrifuge workshop at the TESA facility in Karaj, while they conducted checks and replaced memory cards from September 20-22, adding that all other necessary locations were available to them.With this move, according to the agency, Tehran failed to comply with the September 12 deal on allowing IAEA inspectors to service the surveillance equipment.
And it is wellknown who the perpetratoris - the jews illegallyoccupying Palestine and whilst in the process of illegallyoccupying Palestineengages in ethnic cleansing of the palestinianpeople and operating deathcamp Gaza holding 2 million palestinians in sub-human circumstances, including degradation, starvation and outright murder. What tolike with the jews -nothing what so ever. They need togo!
iaea, news, iran, sabotage

Iran's Nuclear Chief Says June Sabotage Inflicted Severe Damage on Karaj Facility

15:27 GMT 30.09.2021
A nuclear research reactor at the headquarters of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, in Tehran
A nuclear research reactor at the headquarters of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, in Tehran
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The nuclear site in the Iranian city of Karaj, where inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) were not allowed to enter, was destroyed in a sabotage attack, Mohammad Eslami, Vice President of Iran, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), said.
"As for the nuclear facility in Karaj, it should be recalled that this facility was subject to a terrorist attack and was destroyed as a result of the explosion. It is a pity that neither the IAEA nor the countries making claims against us regarding monitoring have condemned this terrorist act," Eslami said.
The facility is under an investigation by judicial and law enforcement agencies, he noted, adding that IAEA inspectors were informed about the incident both in Vienna and Tehran.
"If you do not condemn a terrorist act at an official facility under the supervision of the IAEA, then this is tantamount to supporting terrorists," Eslami said.
All the accusations against Tehran are unfair and unhelpful, the official went on, expressing regret over attempts by some countries to "blacken" the international image of Iran.
Earlier this month, the IAEA reported that its inspectors had been denied access to the centrifuge workshop at the TESA facility in Karaj, while they conducted checks and replaced memory cards from September 20-22, adding that all other necessary locations were available to them.
With this move, according to the agency, Tehran failed to comply with the September 12 deal on allowing IAEA inspectors to service the surveillance equipment.
And it is wellknown who the perpetratoris - the jews illegallyoccupying Palestine and whilst in the process of illegallyoccupying Palestineengages in ethnic cleansing of the palestinianpeople and operating deathcamp Gaza holding 2 million palestinians in sub-human circumstances, including degradation, starvation and outright murder. What tolike with the jews -nothing what so ever. They need togo!
mmandrake
30 September, 18:43 GMT
