Incidents at Border with China Will Continue to Happen: Indian Army Chief

Incidents at Border with China Will Continue to Happen: Indian Army Chief

30.09.2021

Amid reports of new "incursions" by China in the middle sector of the LAC, Indian Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane said that the country's armed forces are prepared to meet any misadventure that may occur along the border. Naravane, speaking at a function in Delhi on Thursday, underlined that incidents along the LAC have amplified the operational challenges.The statement has come days after over 100 Chinese troops reportedly crossed into the Indian territory in Barahoti, in the state of Uttarakhand, a region which has so far been relatively free of border tensions. The Indian army has deployed more sophisticated artillery to the LAC with China in Eastern Ladakh. Based on military sources, the media report said that three M777 howitzer regiments had been deployed in the region. China's foreign ministry on Wednesday blamed India for ongoing tensions in the region. The latest surveillance and Indian intelligence reports show that the People's Liberation Army has built new modular container-based accommodations for its soldiers at eight forward locations, namely, Wahab Zilga, Hot Springs, Changa La, Tashigong, Manza and Churup along the LAC.Moreover, China has reportedly deployed S-400 air missile defence systems at Hotan airbase in Xinjiang and Nyingchi airbase in Tibet. Army chief General Naravane also admitted that the Indian armed forces faced challenges because of COVID and the operational situation. "Developments along the LAC in eastern Ladakh added to the ongoing legacy challenges (border dispute) along our western and eastern borders," he said.The border stand-off between the two militaries escalated in June 2020 when 20 Indian soldiers and four PLA troops were killed in a violent clash in the Galwan Valley. The two sides have been talking at multiple levels to disengage from the stand-off areas in Eastern Ladakh.

2021

