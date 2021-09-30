https://sputniknews.com/20210930/hope-black-people-die-graffiti-that-led-to-school-protest-painted-by-afro-american-student-1089550279.html

'Hope Black People Die' Graffiti That Led to School Protest Painted by... Afro-American Student

'Hope Black People Die' Graffiti That Led to School Protest Painted by... Afro-American Student

A number of racial slurs suddenly appeared on bathroom walls in two district schools in Parkway, Missouri in early September, leading to an outcry from... 30.09.2021, Sputnik International

Racist graffiti that was scratched on bathroom walls at Parkway Central High School came from a black student, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.The abusive messages, that included the slurs “HOPE ALL BLACK PEOPLE DIE” and the n-word, appeared in several bathrooms across the Parkway Central and Parkway North schools earlier in September.Hundreds of students from one of the affected facilities, Parkway Central, walked out of class in protest on 24 September to decry the incident and urge the school to “do better”.However, Parkway Central High School’s superintendent Keith Marty revealed in a Tuesday letter to students and parents that the person responsible for the act of vandalism was “not white”.The student reportedly admitted drawing the graffiti at Parkway Central and is now facing “severe disciplinary consequences” for violating the district’s policies. The person’s motivation is unknown.District spokeswoman Cathy Kelly told AP that a similar racially-charged incident at Parkway North was still being investigated as they do not believe the same student was involved. They are still searching for the culprit.

See you in the ice Africans in the Americas, secretly and unbeknownst even to themselves, probably want to get out of the nasty toxic USA and return to Africa. Problem is African Africans don't like African-Americans and don't want them around. Africans in the Americas are left as outsiders to society where as in Africa they would be society. 6

