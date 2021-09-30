https://sputniknews.com/20210930/french-ex-president-nicolas-sarkozy-found-guilty-of-illegally-financing-2012-campaign--1089542224.html

French Ex-President Nicolas Sarkozy Found Guilty of Illegally Financing 2012 Campaign

The former French president did not come to court to witness the announcement of the verdict. 30.09.2021, Sputnik International

A court in Paris found ex-French President Nicolas Sarkozy guilty of illegal campaign financing in his unsuccessful 2012 re-election bidThe judge is continuing to read out the verdict. The punishment has not yet been announced. The former French president is represented in court by his lawyer Thierry Herzog. The court hearings in this case were held from 20 May to 22 June. Sarkozy came to them only once to testify, according to the French media.

