Farmers Protesting Against Ruling BJP Events Clash With Police in India's Haryana State - Video

Earlier this year, protesting farmers from the Indian state of Haryana said that they would not allow the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state's alliance... 30.09.2021, Sputnik International

Clashes broke out between protesting farmers and policemen in India's Haryana state on Thursday as they demonstrated outside a public event organised by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).Videos posted on social media show farmers knocking down barricades despite a massive police presence.The situation remained tense as policemen tried to stop the protesters from advancing.This isn't the first time clashes have broken out between protesting farmers and police in Haryana. On 28 August, 10 were left wounded after police in Haryana used force and bamboo sticks against farmers who blocked a highway while heading toward the city Karnal to protest against state chief and BJP member, Manohar Lal Khattar, over farm laws. Farmers have been protesting for months all over the country as they call for three contentious farm laws passed by the BJP-led federal government last year to be revoked.According to the farmers, the new laws will result in the termination of the minimum support price (MSP), a government-set price farmers are guaranteed for their produce. The farmers also fear that the new laws will pave the way for industrialists to enter farming and they will be left at the mercy of big agricultural corporations.The three new farm bills that have prompted the demonstrations are: the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance 2020.

