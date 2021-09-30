https://sputniknews.com/20210930/everyone-equal-during-fuel-crisis-ronaldos-driver-queues-for-hours-to-fill-up-stars-bentley-1089550720.html

Everyone Equal During Fuel Crisis: Ronaldo’s Driver Queues for Hours to Fill Up Star’s Bentley

The UK has been facing a sharp hike in fuel prices recently thanks to a dearth of truck drivers and fuel tankers. This has caused panic buying among drivers... 30.09.2021, Sputnik International

Man United striker Cristiano Ronaldo's driver was spotted waiting for nearly seven hours at a petrol station in Cheshire to fill up the star's Bentley, The Daily Mail reported. Former Real Madrid and Juve star Ronaldo recently bought a Bentley Flying Spur worth $296,000. The car was seen been driven into a Shell garage in Wilmslow at about 2 pm on Wednesday and was parked there for six hours and 40 minutes, waiting for a refuelling tanker to arrive. However, Ronaldo's driver waited in vain as he drove away without filling the beast up. Photos of the luxury car waiting at the petrol station were shared online.An unknown source was quoted by The Sun as saying: "Even with all Ronaldo's money, he's in the same boat as the rest of us."Ronaldo's passion for luxury cars is well-known. His collection includes Ferraris, Lamborghinis, McLarens, two Rolls-Royces, a Porsche 911 Turbo S, Koenigsegg CCX, Bentley Continental, Range Rover, several Audis, and a Mercedes. His most expensive car is an $11-million Bugatti Chiron. Petrol stations across Britain have been witnessing long lines as drivers have been overwhelmed by panic-buying after oil companies announced that they were restricting deliveries and close some stations over a lack of truck drivers and fuel tankers.

