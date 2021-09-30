https://sputniknews.com/20210930/erdogan-announces-possible-cooperation-with-russia-on-military-planes-engines-1089546701.html

Erdogan Announces Possible Cooperation With Russia on Military Planes, Engines

Erdogan Announces Possible Cooperation With Russia on Military Planes, Engines

ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Thursday that Ankara might cooperate with Moscow on military planes, engines, warships... 30.09.2021, Sputnik International

"The process of [acquiring anti-aircraft weapon system] S-400 continues, we are not talking about steps back. We also discussed how we can move the cooperation forward. For example, what can be done in terms of producing military aircraft and engines for them. If we succeed, then we will take joint steps with the engines. We can work together on the construction of ships, up to submarines. I hope we will take joint steps here too," Erdogan told reporters, as quoted by Turkey's NTV broadcaster.Recep Tayyip Erdogan added that he discussed Russia's possible participation in the construction of two more nuclear power plants (NPPs) in Turkey Vladimir Putin.Regarding Syria, Erdogan said that he'd discussed the need to find a "final and sustainable" solution to the problems of Syria's Idlib governorate with Putin.Erdogan said he invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to pay a return visit to Turkey during their recent negotiations in Russia's Sochi.The talks between the two leaders took place on 29 September at the Sochi residence of the Russian president.

