Erdogan Announces Possible Cooperation With Russia on Military Planes, Engines
Erdogan Announces Possible Cooperation With Russia on Military Planes, Engines
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Thursday that Ankara might cooperate with Moscow on military planes, engines, warships... 30.09.2021, Sputnik International
"The process of [acquiring anti-aircraft weapon system] S-400 continues, we are not talking about steps back. We also discussed how we can move the cooperation forward. For example, what can be done in terms of producing military aircraft and engines for them. If we succeed, then we will take joint steps with the engines. We can work together on the construction of ships, up to submarines. I hope we will take joint steps here too," Erdogan told reporters, as quoted by Turkey's NTV broadcaster.Recep Tayyip Erdogan added that he discussed Russia's possible participation in the construction of two more nuclear power plants (NPPs) in Turkey Vladimir Putin.Regarding Syria, Erdogan said that he'd discussed the need to find a "final and sustainable" solution to the problems of Syria's Idlib governorate with Putin.Erdogan said he invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to pay a return visit to Turkey during their recent negotiations in Russia's Sochi.The talks between the two leaders took place on 29 September at the Sochi residence of the Russian president.
world, russia, turkey, tayyip erdogan

Erdogan Announces Possible Cooperation With Russia on Military Planes, Engines

11:11 GMT 30.09.2021
© Sputnik / Vladimir SmirnovRussian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan during a meeting in Sochi, Russia September 29, 2021
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan during a meeting in Sochi, Russia September 29, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.09.2021
© Sputnik / Vladimir Smirnov
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Thursday that Ankara might cooperate with Moscow on military planes, engines, warships and submarines.
"The process of [acquiring anti-aircraft weapon system] S-400 continues, we are not talking about steps back. We also discussed how we can move the cooperation forward. For example, what can be done in terms of producing military aircraft and engines for them. If we succeed, then we will take joint steps with the engines. We can work together on the construction of ships, up to submarines. I hope we will take joint steps here too," Erdogan told reporters, as quoted by Turkey's NTV broadcaster.
Recep Tayyip Erdogan added that he discussed Russia's possible participation in the construction of two more nuclear power plants (NPPs) in Turkey Vladimir Putin.
"We have a goal to build three NPPs. I asked Putin if we could build the remaining two NPPs together, then we will have three NPPs, as we already have the Akkuyu. He said let us work on it," Erdogan told reporters, as quoted by Turkey's NTV broadcaster.
Regarding Syria, Erdogan said that he'd discussed the need to find a "final and sustainable" solution to the problems of Syria's Idlib governorate with Putin.
"Putin and I had a sincere and fruitful conversation. We said time has come for a final and sustainable solution in Syria, mainly in Idlib. We will draft a road map. Our foreign and defence ministries will work on it," Erdogan told reporters, as quoted by Turkey's NTV broadcaster.
Erdogan said he invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to pay a return visit to Turkey during their recent negotiations in Russia's Sochi.

The talks between the two leaders took place on 29 September at the Sochi residence of the Russian president.
