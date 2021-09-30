Drunk Man Reported Missing Joined Search Party to Find Himself, Reports Say
08:40 GMT 30.09.2021 (Updated: 08:44 GMT 30.09.2021)
© AP Photo / Emrah GurelTurkey ambulance. (File)
© AP Photo / Emrah Gurel
Multiple teams conducted search and rescue operations on Tuesday after a man was reported to be missing in a forest in Turkey.
Beyhan Mutlu, a 50-year-old from Inegol in the north-western province of Bursa, Turkey had been drinking with friends in the forest, according to the Daily Mail.
At some point, the drank man wandered out in the forest and disappeared, according to reports.
His friends couldn't find him and called the police.
Beyhan Mutlu’s disappearance quickly spread throughout the area, and volunteers and local residents joined the search squad. People combed the forest and periodically shouted out the name of the missing man.
At some point, another man joined the group, and when the team called Mutlu's name again, the man became confused and asked "Who are we looking for? I am here."
Bursa'nın İnegöl ilçesinde, Beyhan Mutlu isimli şahıs, kendisi için başlatılan arama çalışmalarını başkası için zannederek saatlerce kendini aradı.— Vaziyet (@vaziyetcomtr) September 28, 2021
Ekipler, arama çalışmasıyla ilgili tutanak düzenleyip kayıp şahsı evine bıraktılar. pic.twitter.com/yhVaPSh7wY
Günün fıkra haberi :)— Özlem Dikmen (@ozlemdikmeen) September 28, 2021
Bursa'da ekipler, ormanlık alanda bir şahsın kaybolduğu ihbarını aldı.
Gece alkolün etkisiyle arkadaşlarının yanından ayrılarak ormanlık alana giden 50 yaşındaki Beyhan Mutlu için harekete geçildi. pic.twitter.com/5yjy1QvoI6
It turned out that the missing person was looking for himself as part of the search team. His friends were simultaneously surprised and delighted that their friend was safe and sound. Police officers drew up a report on the completion of the search operation and took Mutlu home.