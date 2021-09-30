https://sputniknews.com/20210930/drunk-man-reported-missing-joined-search-party-to-find-himself-reports-say-1089536538.html

Drunk Man Reported Missing Joined Search Party to Find Himself, Reports Say

Drunk Man Reported Missing Joined Search Party to Find Himself, Reports Say

Multiple teams conducted search and rescue operations on Tuesday after a man was reported to be missing in a forest in Turkey. 30.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-30T08:40+0000

2021-09-30T08:40+0000

2021-09-30T08:44+0000

world

turkey

search and rescue

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105620/80/1056208094_0:174:5184:3090_1920x0_80_0_0_4b9ba0c0c4f071df9078471493e7e18a.jpg

Beyhan Mutlu, a 50-year-old from Inegol in the north-western province of Bursa, Turkey had been drinking with friends in the forest, according to the Daily Mail.At some point, the drank man wandered out in the forest and disappeared, according to reports.His friends couldn't find him and called the police.Beyhan Mutlu’s disappearance quickly spread throughout the area, and volunteers and local residents joined the search squad. People combed the forest and periodically shouted out the name of the missing man.At some point, another man joined the group, and when the team called Mutlu's name again, the man became confused and asked "Who are we looking for? I am here."It turned out that the missing person was looking for himself as part of the search team. His friends were simultaneously surprised and delighted that their friend was safe and sound. Police officers drew up a report on the completion of the search operation and took Mutlu home.

turkey

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

world, turkey, search and rescue