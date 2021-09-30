https://sputniknews.com/20210930/digital-vibes-report-reveals-corruption-behind-south-african-health-ministrys-covid-19-media-deal-1089564405.html

Digital Vibes Report Reveals Corruption Behind South African Health Ministry’s COVID-19 Media Deal

After months of pressure, the administration of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has released the results of a government probe into a contract for a... 30.09.2021, Sputnik International

When the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in early 2020, private firm Digital Vibes was already handling the South African National Department of Health’s (NDoH) National Health Insurance (NHI) communication campaign. However, the firm was soon tapped to head up government communications on COVID-19, as well.According to a report released on Wednesday, there was extensive corruption underpinning the deal, and former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize got extensive kickbacks for granting the contract to his friends.The report was given to Ramaphosa by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) in July, but delayed publication until all third parties had been given a chance to object to its publication, his office said on Twitter.The report notes that the owners of Digital Vibes, Tahera Mather and Naadhira Mitha, are “close associates” of Mkhize. Indeed, Mather was Mkhize's strategic communications adviser in 2019, according to News24.“Mather and Mitha committed fraud in that they held out to the NDoH that Digital Vibes was tendering for the NHI media campaign contract, whereas in fact, Ms. Mather and Ms. Mitha used Digital Vibes as a front in order to hide ... that they were tendering for the contract and 'disguised' this due to the fact that they were close associates of the Minister, who was the executive authority of the NDoH, which was awarding the NHI media campaign contract," the report goes on to state.It also notes that after taking the contract, Digital Vibes “failed to declare and pay company tax and failed to pay the required VAT to the South African Revenue Service."Mkhize resigned as health minister in August after being given special leave in June by Rampahosa “to attend to allegations and investigations.” His replacement, Joe Phaahla, said Thursday he had no connection to the contract or the case.However, one of those suspended is Anban Pillay, then-acting director-general of the health department, who was implicated for contravening sections of the Public Finance Management Act. The SIU recommended he be criminally prosecuted for financial misconduct.

