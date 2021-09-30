https://sputniknews.com/20210930/cristiano-ronaldo-makes-history-equals-world-record-for-90th-minute-champions-league-winners-1089539394.html

Manchester United ace Ronaldo is known for his penchant for breaking records. The 36-year-old football superstar is not only the leading goal scorer in... 30.09.2021, Sputnik International

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo made history as he scored his third match-winning goal after the 90th minute in the Champions League with his stunning strike against Villarreal at the Old Trafford Stadium.His match-defining goal eventually powered United to a fortunate 2-1 win over their Spanish rivals at home.The Portuguese maestro's sensational goal was crucial for United as Ole Gunnar Solskjær's side was in deep trouble in the first half after Villarreal forward Paco Alcacer gave his team a 1-0 lead in the 53rd minute.But the Red Devils bounced back, first, with Alex Telles' equaliser in the 60th minute before Ronaldo came to the party in stoppage time as he left the Spanish club absolutely stunned with his last-gasp winner.Ronaldo's strike not only ended United's losing streak, it also made him the man with most Champions League winners after the 90th minute. Barcelona forward Sergio Aguero is the only other footballer to have registered three match-winning goals after regular time. However, it wasn't the only record Ronaldo made during the day. The ex-Real Madrid star went past legendary goalkeeper Iker Casillas' record of making the most number of appearances in the Champions League. While the Spanish icon has 177 caps in the tournament, Ronaldo has 178 now.While records are meant to be broken in any sport, including football, Ronaldo was more happy with his display against Villarreal."It's my job. It's a very difficult game. Villarreal plays so good. They had many chances. We struggled a little and we knew it before the game that we must win the game. It was tough," Ronaldo said of his goal after the team's win. "The team was a little nervous in the first half and second half to be honest. We were a little bit lucky as well, which we didn't have last game but we had today," he added. "Great attitude from our players and the fans pushed us a lot. This is what we need when the team is not playing well. An important win," Ronaldo concluded.

