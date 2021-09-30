Registration was successful!
Congressional Committee on January 6 Events at Capitol Subpoenas Trump Ally, 10 Organizers
Congressional Committee on January 6 Events at Capitol Subpoenas Trump Ally, 10 Organizers
Congressional Committee on January 6 Events at Capitol Subpoenas Trump Ally, 10 Organizers
2021-09-30T00:18+0000
2021-09-30T00:18+0000
As the statement reads, "Chairman Bennie G. Thompson announced that the Select Committee has issued subpoenas for deposition testimony and records to individuals," related to the 6 January events.Also included among those subpoenaed is Maggie Mulvaney, who is the niece of former President Donald Trump's chief of staff Mick Mulvaney. The Select Committee said in the release that she was listed on permit paperwork for the January 6 rally as a VIP lead.Other subpoenaed organizers include Amy Kremer, Kylie Kremer, Cynthia Chafian, Carline Wren, Justin Caporale, Time Unes, Megan Powers, Hannah Salem and Lyndon Brentnall.On January 6, a group of Trump supporters entered the US Capitol to protest the lawmakers certifying the 2020 presidential election results from several US states that Trump claimed were subject to election and voter fraud. A protester, military veteran Ashli Bobbitt, was killed by police inside the Capitol. The authorities have charged some 500 people for participating in the event.
Congressional Committee on January 6 Events at Capitol Subpoenas Trump Ally, 10 Organizers

00:18 GMT 30.09.2021
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The congressional Select Committee investigating the events on the US Capitol on January 6 said that it has subpoenaed long-time Trump ally Katrina Pierson and ten other organizers of rallies that occurred before the riot, according to a press release, issued Wednesday.
As the statement reads, "Chairman Bennie G. Thompson announced that the Select Committee has issued subpoenas for deposition testimony and records to individuals," related to the 6 January events.

"The subpoenas were sent to 11 individuals as part of the Select Committee’s efforts to collect information from them and their associated entities on the planning, organization, and funding of those events," the release says.

Also included among those subpoenaed is Maggie Mulvaney, who is the niece of former President Donald Trump's chief of staff Mick Mulvaney. The Select Committee said in the release that she was listed on permit paperwork for the January 6 rally as a VIP lead.
Other subpoenaed organizers include Amy Kremer, Kylie Kremer, Cynthia Chafian, Carline Wren, Justin Caporale, Time Unes, Megan Powers, Hannah Salem and Lyndon Brentnall.
On January 6, a group of Trump supporters entered the US Capitol to protest the lawmakers certifying the 2020 presidential election results from several US states that Trump claimed were subject to election and voter fraud. A protester, military veteran Ashli Bobbitt, was killed by police inside the Capitol. The authorities have charged some 500 people for participating in the event.
