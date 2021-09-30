https://sputniknews.com/20210930/congressional-committee-on-january-6-events-at-capitol-subpoenas-trump-ally-10-organizers-1089534019.html

Congressional Committee on January 6 Events at Capitol Subpoenas Trump Ally, 10 Organizers

As the statement reads, "Chairman Bennie G. Thompson announced that the Select Committee has issued subpoenas for deposition testimony and records to individuals," related to the 6 January events.Also included among those subpoenaed is Maggie Mulvaney, who is the niece of former President Donald Trump's chief of staff Mick Mulvaney. The Select Committee said in the release that she was listed on permit paperwork for the January 6 rally as a VIP lead.Other subpoenaed organizers include Amy Kremer, Kylie Kremer, Cynthia Chafian, Carline Wren, Justin Caporale, Time Unes, Megan Powers, Hannah Salem and Lyndon Brentnall.On January 6, a group of Trump supporters entered the US Capitol to protest the lawmakers certifying the 2020 presidential election results from several US states that Trump claimed were subject to election and voter fraud. A protester, military veteran Ashli Bobbitt, was killed by police inside the Capitol. The authorities have charged some 500 people for participating in the event.

