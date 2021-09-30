https://sputniknews.com/20210930/canadian-military-used-covid-19-to-test-afghan-like-propaganda-techniques-on-citizens-report-1089555621.html

Canadian Military Used COVID-19 to Test Afghan-Like Propaganda Techniques on Citizens: Report

The government in Ottawa reportedly didn’t authorise a covert propaganda operation against its own citizens, according to a plan designed by Canada's military... 30.09.2021, Sputnik International

The Canadian Joint Operations Command (CJOC) used the COVID-19 pandemic to test its propaganda techniques - similar to those used during the Afghanistan war - on its own citizens, the daily newspaper Ottawa Citizen reported, citing documents obtained through the Access to Information law.What the Operation Was AboutAccording to the newspaper, the plan was hatched last year by the CJOC, which at the time was headed by Lt-Gen Mike Rouleau. The operation called for “shaping” and “exploiting” information during the health crisis to make the government’s messages about the pandemic more effective and prevent any civil disobedience from Canadians.The CJOC reportedly issued the directive for the plan on 8 April 2020 but it was quickly shut down by General Jonathan Vance, then-chief of the defence staff who stepped down from his post in January 2021.Vance was reportedly prompted to kill the initiative after hearing the concerns from his advisers about the scheme’s legality and ethics. The plan was still reportedly active until 2 May when the general’s halting order finally took effect.Investigation LaunchedVance then invited retired Major-Gen Daniel Gosselin to investigate how the CJOC had been able to launch the propaganda scheme without getting authorisation from higher levels. Gosselin’s report concluded that military commanders were not seeking approval from the authorities because they apparently didn’t believe they needed it. Canada’s federal government never authorises initiatives, Gosselin argued.Gosselin cited the views of the body’s former chief of staff, Rear-Adm Brian Santarpia, who believed that the pandemic was “an opportunity to monitor and collect public information to enhance awareness for better command decision-making.”The report concluded that CJOC held a “palpable dismissive attitude” towards concerns of other military bodies and leaders when launching the scheme. Gosselin has recommended that Canadian Forces review their policies when it comes to information operations – especially those concerning a domestic audience.‘Controversial’ Issue?Ottawa Citizen argues that “military propaganda training and initiatives within Canada over the past year have proved controversial”. The paper cites a recent incident in Nova Scotia, when a fake letter from the government designed by the military warned about “wolves on the loose”, causing panic among locals and officials who were unware about the ongoing operation.But revelations about the military’s reported move didn’t simply stir controversy among some readers but downright outrage.As such, Lorne Gunter - a columnist on another daily newspaper, the Toronto Sun - has raged in a recent piece against “censorship, propaganda and manipulation” which typifies the Canadian government's “toolkit”.“The military should never treat Canadian citizens as if they are the enemy,” he wrote, suggesting that this attitude was “increasingly popular among Canadian elites”.Canada’s political leaders have kept silent on the report so far.

