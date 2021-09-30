https://sputniknews.com/20210930/at-least-6-people-injured-as-result-of-tornado-in-northern-germany---video-1089536809.html

At Least 6 People Injured as Result of Tornado in Northern Germany - Video

At Least 6 People Injured as Result of Tornado in Northern Germany - Video

BERLIN (Sputnik) – At least six people have been injured as a result of a tornado in the northern German city of Kiel, media reported. 30.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-30T04:50+0000

2021-09-30T04:50+0000

2021-09-30T04:50+0000

europe

germany

tornado

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1e/1089536784_0:13:937:540_1920x0_80_0_0_f6a279aa0643740922a6c6cb047a4cfd.jpg

According to the NDR broadcaster, the tornado hit a yacht club and pushed several people into water. All of them have been rescued, with three of them slightly injured and three others having sustained severe wounds.The search and rescue operation has been already completed.According to the Bild newspaper, the tornado left seven people injured, with all of them having been hospitalized.

Kelvin Alex I am very happy to inform the general public that I am finally cured from Herpes simplex virus recently with the use of herbal medicine, the powerful herbal medicine cured me completely and i was tested negative after usage, I am using this means to inform others who have the virus that there is a cure for Herpes simplex 1&2 . It is absolutely true. I was cured by Dr Nelson, only him I can recognize who cures Herpes perfectly well. I will advise you to contact this great doctor who God has sent to put an end to the sorrowful and deadly disease. Contact him via Email:drnelsonsaliu@gmail.com or WhatsApp +14436204203. 0

1

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

europe, germany, tornado