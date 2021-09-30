Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING: French Ex-President Nicolas Sarkozy Found Guilty of Illegally Financing 2012 Campaign
https://sputniknews.com/20210930/as-uk-dismantles-furlough-lifeline-govt-pledges-efforts-to-maximise-employment-1089539499.html
As UK Dismantles Furlough ‘Lifeline’ Gov’t Pledges Efforts to ‘Maximise Employment’
As UK Dismantles Furlough ‘Lifeline’ Gov’t Pledges Efforts to ‘Maximise Employment’
Furlough was introduced in March 2020 to protect millions of jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced large parts of the economy to close. The UK... 30.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-30T07:40+0000
2021-09-30T07:40+0000
uk
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/03/1082242734_0:178:3009:1871_1920x0_80_0_0_61a87bba728f002635863878f780c344.jpg
The wage-subsidy lifeline officially known as the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, or CJRS, that has propped up badly-hit sectors of the UK economy, helping pay the wages of 11.6 million workers, ends on 30 September. It was still supporting the incomes of around 1.6 million workers in late July, according to data from Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC), the tax authority of the UK. The CJRS accounts for approximately one-fifth of the money the government has funneled towards pandemic response. The UK Chancellor said he was "immensely proud of the furlough scheme, and even more proud of UK workers and businesses whose resolve has seen us through an immensely difficult time". Sunak launched the near £70bn scheme on 20 March last year, covering 80% of a furloughed employee’s wages - up to £2,500 a month. However, according to the Chancellor, the time had come to wrap it up. While usage of the scheme peaked in May 2020 to reach almost 9 million, the number of workers on furlough has been steadily declining throughout this year. The figures were driven by easing of lockdown restrictions and reopening of businesses. There are hopes that workers coming off furlough will be absorbed by the over one million job vacancies in the UK. New figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show there were an estimated 1,034,000 vacancies between June and August this year - the highest number since records began two decades ago. However, employment experts have cast doubt on this, citing mismatches between the registered vacancies and where most workers were furloughed.Furthermore, the Treasury touted the next phase of its "Plan for Jobs" - part of a £400bn spending package. Despite emergency support being wrapped up, the UK Government vowed continued efforts to maximise employment. It touted its £2bn Kickstart Scheme, offering jobs to young people at risk of long-term unemployment and continued support for employers to take on apprentices via an amended Apprenticeship Levy transfers system.The Recovery Loan scheme, reduced 12.5% VAT rate in the hospitality and tourism sectors and continuing business rates relief were all targeted to help businesses to bounce back, maintained the UK Treasury.Dismantling of 'Lifeline'The UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s decision to end the furlough scheme introduced amid the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic has been decried by business leaders as fraught with intensifying Britain’s economic problems, according to The Guardian. Representatives of the country’s unions, business groups, employment experts and politicians have warned against dismantling the emergency pandemic support scheme amid faltering economic recovery compounded by pressures on supply chains experienced over the past few weeks. The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) believes that ending the furlough scheme would add to pressure on companies struggling to bounce back.Government ministers have been urged to rethink the end of furlough. A spokesperson for the Association of British Travel Agents was cited as warning that the sector still faced "extreme difficulties" because of continued pandemic travel restrictions. "The government needs to look at how it can support these businesses - particularly as the furlough scheme comes to an end - through a package of tailored financial support, including extending business rates relief and a specific grant scheme for travel companies," said the spokesperson. The Resolution Foundation hailed the scheme as a "great success", critical to fighting the pandemic crisis. However, the think-tank’s recent studies indicated that a rise in unemployment was a "real risk" for those still on the scheme as it ends, particularly older workers. The Bank of England has also said it expected a small rise in unemployment after the scheme ended. Nevertheless, coming at the same time as growing energy bills and a planned Universal Credit cut back to its pre-pandemic level in October, the end of the furlough scheme “will be tough for many to navigate," warn businesses and unions.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/03/1082242734_139:0:2870:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2c1da90a33771f4a52eda429578f4ff8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk, covid-19

As UK Dismantles Furlough ‘Lifeline’ Gov’t Pledges Efforts to ‘Maximise Employment’

07:40 GMT 30.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVASA cyclist passes the entrance to a job centre in east London on July 20, 2016
A cyclist passes the entrance to a job centre in east London on July 20, 2016 - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Furlough was introduced in March 2020 to protect millions of jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced large parts of the economy to close. The UK government had initially been paying 80% of the wages, with employers paying 20%.
The wage-subsidy lifeline officially known as the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, or CJRS, that has propped up badly-hit sectors of the UK economy, helping pay the wages of 11.6 million workers, ends on 30 September. It was still supporting the incomes of around 1.6 million workers in late July, according to data from Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC), the tax authority of the UK.
The CJRS accounts for approximately one-fifth of the money the government has funneled towards pandemic response.
The UK Chancellor said he was "immensely proud of the furlough scheme, and even more proud of UK workers and businesses whose resolve has seen us through an immensely difficult time".
© AFP 2021 / TOBY MELVILLEBritain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak (R) sits beside Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (C) at a Cabinet meeting of senior government ministers at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) in London on September 1, 2020.
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak (R) sits beside Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (C) at a Cabinet meeting of senior government ministers at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) in London on September 1, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.09.2021
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak (R) sits beside Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (C) at a Cabinet meeting of senior government ministers at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) in London on September 1, 2020.
© AFP 2021 / TOBY MELVILLE
Sunak launched the near £70bn scheme on 20 March last year, covering 80% of a furloughed employee’s wages - up to £2,500 a month. However, according to the Chancellor, the time had come to wrap it up.
While usage of the scheme peaked in May 2020 to reach almost 9 million, the number of workers on furlough has been steadily declining throughout this year. The figures were driven by easing of lockdown restrictions and reopening of businesses.
There are hopes that workers coming off furlough will be absorbed by the over one million job vacancies in the UK. New figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show there were an estimated 1,034,000 vacancies between June and August this year - the highest number since records began two decades ago. However, employment experts have cast doubt on this, citing mismatches between the registered vacancies and where most workers were furloughed.
Furthermore, the Treasury touted the next phase of its "Plan for Jobs" - part of a £400bn spending package.
“Our Plan for Jobs is helping people into work and making sure they have the skills needed for the jobs of the future,” said Rishi Sunak.
Despite emergency support being wrapped up, the UK Government vowed continued efforts to maximise employment. It touted its £2bn Kickstart Scheme, offering jobs to young people at risk of long-term unemployment and continued support for employers to take on apprentices via an amended Apprenticeship Levy transfers system.
The Recovery Loan scheme, reduced 12.5% VAT rate in the hospitality and tourism sectors and continuing business rates relief were all targeted to help businesses to bounce back, maintained the UK Treasury.

Dismantling of 'Lifeline'

The UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s decision to end the furlough scheme introduced amid the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic has been decried by business leaders as fraught with intensifying Britain’s economic problems, according to The Guardian.
Representatives of the country’s unions, business groups, employment experts and politicians have warned against dismantling the emergency pandemic support scheme amid faltering economic recovery compounded by pressures on supply chains experienced over the past few weeks.
The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) believes that ending the furlough scheme would add to pressure on companies struggling to bounce back.
“It’s potentially a dangerous moment. As the weather turns colder, so too will the operating environment for many firms. With recent economic growth numbers having fallen below expectations, the upcoming festive season may not provide as much of a boost as hoped to many small businesses’ bottom lines,” Mike Cherry, the FSB’s national chair, was quoted as saying by the outlet.
Government ministers have been urged to rethink the end of furlough.
“Many workers in hard hit industries are still furloughed and need support for longer. Otherwise, we may see a rise in unemployment,” Frances O’Grady, the TUC general secretary was cited as saying.
A spokesperson for the Association of British Travel Agents was cited as warning that the sector still faced "extreme difficulties" because of continued pandemic travel restrictions. "The government needs to look at how it can support these businesses - particularly as the furlough scheme comes to an end - through a package of tailored financial support, including extending business rates relief and a specific grant scheme for travel companies," said the spokesperson.
© AP Photo / Kirsty WigglesworthA homeless person sleeps in front of a closed clothing shop in London, Thursday May 14, 2020, as the country continues in lockdown to help stop the spread of coronavirus
A homeless person sleeps in front of a closed clothing shop in London, Thursday May 14, 2020, as the country continues in lockdown to help stop the spread of coronavirus - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.09.2021
A homeless person sleeps in front of a closed clothing shop in London, Thursday May 14, 2020, as the country continues in lockdown to help stop the spread of coronavirus
© AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth
The Resolution Foundation hailed the scheme as a "great success", critical to fighting the pandemic crisis. However, the think-tank’s recent studies indicated that a rise in unemployment was a "real risk" for those still on the scheme as it ends, particularly older workers. The Bank of England has also said it expected a small rise in unemployment after the scheme ended.
Nevertheless, coming at the same time as growing energy bills and a planned Universal Credit cut back to its pre-pandemic level in October, the end of the furlough scheme “will be tough for many to navigate," warn businesses and unions.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:54 GMTFrench Ex-President Nicolas Sarkozy Found Guilty of Illegally Financing 2012 Campaign
08:40 GMTDrunk Man Reported Missing Joined Search Party to Find Himself, Reports Say
08:32 GMTOver 40% of German Business Leaders Prefer Government of 'Traffic Light Coalition', Poll Shows
08:29 GMTUK Economy Performed Better Than Previously Thought in Second Quarter, Revised Report Says
08:29 GMTPrague, Paris to Sign Deal on Purchase of 52 French Howitzers - Czech Defense Ministry
08:22 GMTFuel Supplies Crisis Back Under Control of UK Authorities - Treasury Chief Secretary
08:18 GMTHawaii's Kilauea Volcano Erupts, Putting Big Island on Alert
08:07 GMTScientists Establish Link Between Having to Wake Up at Night to Pee and Dementia
07:57 GMTWith Delta Variant Keeps Spreading Across Gaza, Local Doctor Warns Hospitals Might Collapse
07:40 GMTAs UK Dismantles Furlough ‘Lifeline’ Gov’t Pledges Efforts to ‘Maximise Employment’
07:30 GMTLa Palma Volcano Continues to Erupt as Rivers of Lava Pour Into Sea
07:15 GMTABC Cuts Obama's Critique of 'Open Borders' From TV Interview, Airs Criticism of GOP Instead
06:27 GMTAntibodies in Fully Vaxxed With Pfizer, AstraZeneca Decline Steeply After Several Months – Study
06:07 GMTFinnish Arm of Extinction Rebellion Begins 10-Day Protest by Blocking Helsinki's Main Artery
06:04 GMTWorld Expo 2020 to Kick Off in Dubai With Opening Ceremony on Thursday
06:00 GMTPakistani Eyewitnesses Say Operation to Take Out Bin Laden in 2011 'Staged'
05:16 GMTDems Strike Deal with GOP to Avert Gov’t Shutdown as Senate Schedules Thursday Vote on Stopgap Bill
04:50 GMTAt Least 6 People Injured as Result of Tornado in Northern Germany - Video
04:41 GMTUNSC to Discuss Situation With North Korea's Recent Missile Launches on Thursday, Source Says
04:30 GMT'In Love With You!' Bulldog Jumps Into Owner's Hands