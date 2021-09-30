https://sputniknews.com/20210930/as-uk-dismantles-furlough-lifeline-govt-pledges-efforts-to-maximise-employment-1089539499.html

As UK Dismantles Furlough ‘Lifeline’ Gov’t Pledges Efforts to ‘Maximise Employment’

As UK Dismantles Furlough ‘Lifeline’ Gov’t Pledges Efforts to ‘Maximise Employment’

Furlough was introduced in March 2020 to protect millions of jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced large parts of the economy to close. The UK... 30.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-30T07:40+0000

2021-09-30T07:40+0000

2021-09-30T07:40+0000

uk

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/03/1082242734_0:178:3009:1871_1920x0_80_0_0_61a87bba728f002635863878f780c344.jpg

The wage-subsidy lifeline officially known as the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, or CJRS, that has propped up badly-hit sectors of the UK economy, helping pay the wages of 11.6 million workers, ends on 30 September. It was still supporting the incomes of around 1.6 million workers in late July, according to data from Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC), the tax authority of the UK. The CJRS accounts for approximately one-fifth of the money the government has funneled towards pandemic response. The UK Chancellor said he was "immensely proud of the furlough scheme, and even more proud of UK workers and businesses whose resolve has seen us through an immensely difficult time". Sunak launched the near £70bn scheme on 20 March last year, covering 80% of a furloughed employee’s wages - up to £2,500 a month. However, according to the Chancellor, the time had come to wrap it up. While usage of the scheme peaked in May 2020 to reach almost 9 million, the number of workers on furlough has been steadily declining throughout this year. The figures were driven by easing of lockdown restrictions and reopening of businesses. There are hopes that workers coming off furlough will be absorbed by the over one million job vacancies in the UK. New figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show there were an estimated 1,034,000 vacancies between June and August this year - the highest number since records began two decades ago. However, employment experts have cast doubt on this, citing mismatches between the registered vacancies and where most workers were furloughed.Furthermore, the Treasury touted the next phase of its "Plan for Jobs" - part of a £400bn spending package. Despite emergency support being wrapped up, the UK Government vowed continued efforts to maximise employment. It touted its £2bn Kickstart Scheme, offering jobs to young people at risk of long-term unemployment and continued support for employers to take on apprentices via an amended Apprenticeship Levy transfers system.The Recovery Loan scheme, reduced 12.5% VAT rate in the hospitality and tourism sectors and continuing business rates relief were all targeted to help businesses to bounce back, maintained the UK Treasury.Dismantling of 'Lifeline'The UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s decision to end the furlough scheme introduced amid the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic has been decried by business leaders as fraught with intensifying Britain’s economic problems, according to The Guardian. Representatives of the country’s unions, business groups, employment experts and politicians have warned against dismantling the emergency pandemic support scheme amid faltering economic recovery compounded by pressures on supply chains experienced over the past few weeks. The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) believes that ending the furlough scheme would add to pressure on companies struggling to bounce back.Government ministers have been urged to rethink the end of furlough. A spokesperson for the Association of British Travel Agents was cited as warning that the sector still faced "extreme difficulties" because of continued pandemic travel restrictions. "The government needs to look at how it can support these businesses - particularly as the furlough scheme comes to an end - through a package of tailored financial support, including extending business rates relief and a specific grant scheme for travel companies," said the spokesperson. The Resolution Foundation hailed the scheme as a "great success", critical to fighting the pandemic crisis. However, the think-tank’s recent studies indicated that a rise in unemployment was a "real risk" for those still on the scheme as it ends, particularly older workers. The Bank of England has also said it expected a small rise in unemployment after the scheme ended. Nevertheless, coming at the same time as growing energy bills and a planned Universal Credit cut back to its pre-pandemic level in October, the end of the furlough scheme “will be tough for many to navigate," warn businesses and unions.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

uk, covid-19