Ad Targeting Florida's DeSantis COVID-19 Policies Mocked as Actually Supportive
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
DeSantis has faced a torrent of criticism from the Biden administration and the mainstream media for opposing COVID-19 lockdowns as well as mask and vaccine mandates while vowing to keep the Florida economy largely open throughout the outbreak.
A new advertisement by left-leaning political action committee "Remove Ron
" criticizing Florida Governor DeSantis for his coronavirus response was widely mocked on Thursday as an unintended promotional advertisement in support of the governor's actions.
The movie trailer-ish ad depicts a jet flying through Florida's airspace while passengers are forced to listen to DeSantis outline his COVID-19 policies, including his opposition to vaccine passports and how he will not force Floridians to comply with lockdowns, mandates, or COVID limitations.
As the governor puts it, the state trusts people "to make their own decisions." Scary horror music effects are heard following DeSantis' statements.
The video's narrator apparently compares the Florida situation to the dystopia of "The Purge" film franchise, noting that guests don't need to acquire a vaccine or wear masks, and includes fictional headlines
from made-up publications like "The Tampa Bay Terror Times" and "The Orlando Disaster Weekly."
"This fall don't breathe in the Florever Purge," a deep and penetrating voice in the style of movie trailers ends the ad.
However, many on social media were amused by the ad's grim tone, which contrasted with DeSantis' statements
about trusting Floridians to make their own decisions about COVID-19 measures.
"This is one of the funniest things I've ever seen," Charles C. W. Cooke, a journalist from the National Review magazine wrote on Twitter.
At the same time, New York Post columnist Karol Markowicz said that she felt "like I’m being punk’d
and this is actually a pro-DeSantis ad."
In the comment section of the original video, users couldn't help but note that all this production seemed to miss its target.
The spokeswoman for the governor, Christina Pushaw, also commented on the ad, which many found preposterous, adding that what scares "Very Online Liberals" is "the freedom to think for themselves."
"'Governor DeSantis is the worst… he forces us to make our own decisions! As if we’re responsible adults with rights!'" she said, mocking the target audience of the ad.
According to data from the New York Times
, Florida ranks 20th among the 50 US states in terms of completely vaccinated persons, at 57% of the population, while ranking 10th in coronavirus deaths per capita.