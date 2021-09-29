https://sputniknews.com/20210929/you-cant-sit-with-us-britain-wants-china-out-of-uk-france-nuclear-plant-project-says-report--1089522190.html

You Can't Sit With us: Britain Wants China Out of UK-France Nuclear Plant Project, Says Report

The Financial Times referred to people close to investment negotiations, who suggested that France's EDF energy company and the UK government want China's state-owned nuclear firm CGN to give up their 20% in Sizewell C.A formal investment decision has not been made yet, but similar reports earlier this year have been indicative of the UK government’s plans. EDF owns 80% of the £20 billion Sizewell C project in eastern England, while already working with CGN on another nuclear power plant project at Hinkley Point, due to be completed in 2025.The change of attitude by Downing Street towards the Chinese stakeholders has been referred to the government’s alert over cyberattack and espionage threats allegedly posed by Beijing.Another source of distrust between UK and China has its roots in what Britain sees as human rights violations against the Uyghur Muslim minority, and repression in Britain's former colony of Hong Kong, which Beijing has repeatedly denied.

