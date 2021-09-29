https://sputniknews.com/20210929/why-gop-has-good-reasons-to-block-dems-bill-to-raise-debt-ceiling--avert-government-shutdown-1089523704.html

Why GOP Has Good Reasons to Block Dems' Bill to Raise Debt Ceiling & Avert Government Shutdown

The House approved the stopgap legislation last week to extend government funding through 3 December. In addition, the bill includes a debt limit suspension through 16 December 2022. However, the legislation failed in the Upper Chamber on a 48-50 party-line vote with no GOP lawmakers supporting the measure. The Senate GOP has put forward its own legislation that would fund government agencies at their current levels for forthcoming nine weeks, but would not suspend the debt ceiling. Top Democrats lambasted their Republican counterparts for what they called "obstruction and irresponsibility," claiming that the GOP actions "show a lack of concern about [the US] economic recovery."Are Default Clouds Gathering on America's Horizon?The government funding is set to expire on 30 September which means that from 1 October there will be a shutdown. In addition, Treasury executives and Democratic policymakers are warning about a "catastrophic" default in less than three weeks unless the debt limit is suspended. In an op-ed published in The Wall Street Journal, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen wrote that "in a matter of days, millions of Americans could be strapped for cash." If the US defaults, it would "likely precipitate a historic financial crisis," "trigger a spike in interest rates, a steep drop in stock prices, and other financial turmoil," she wrote.The situation is not as dire as the Democrats are trying to depict it, argues Wall Street analyst and investor Charles Ortel.The investor points out that "US government yields have risen substantially in recent months and are positive." Despite the US being divided politically, its economic conditions and prospects are better than in Europe, Japan, and China, the analyst argues. "So, compared to other nations and currencies, many American debt and equity securities seem more sensible as investments than paying for the privilege of letting a European or Japanese bank hold deposits in a foreign currency," he emphasises.Dems Want to Share Responsibility With the GOPApparently, Republican lawmakers are guided by the same logic as they remain relatively calm. Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA) told CNN last Sunday that "there is no calamity that’s going to happen" since the Democrats can amend the budget resolution and "pass the debt ceiling all by themselves" at any moment.One might ask why the Dems are making a fuss over the GOP's refusal to suspend the debt limit. The answer is simple, according to Ortel – the Democratic Party wants to share responsibility for the extending already bloated debt with the GOP and went on a reckless taxing and unprecedented spending spree. In particular, the Dems are seeking to pass a $3.5 trillion bill, something that the Republicans vehemently oppose considering it a wasteful spending and warning that accompanying tax hikes would deal a heavy blow to the US' post-COVID economy.'Americans Losing Faith in Both Parties'The Wall Street analyst points out that "the current fight comes as Biden and his team displays no ability to explain how much money their initiatives will actually require, at a time when America's total debt has become gargantuan counting debts of governments, corporations; households, and financial institutions combined."Meanwhile, for differing reasons Americans are losing faith that either established party can lead the country out of the present set of political and economic messes the nation must address, according to Ortel.He believes that Trump-supporting Republicans, the so-called Blue Dog Coalition of conservative Democrats and centrist Independents "might find common cause in a powerful wave election in 2022" and thus outperform "wokester Democrats, hard-left Independents, and never Trump Republicans."

