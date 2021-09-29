https://sputniknews.com/20210929/who-launches-first-ever-global-strategy-to-eliminate-deadly-bacterial-meningitis-by-2030-1089514676.html

WHO Launches First-Ever Global Strategy To Eliminate Deadly Bacterial Meningitis By 2030

WHO Launches First-Ever Global Strategy To Eliminate Deadly Bacterial Meningitis By 2030

The World Health Organization (WHO) also noted that although there are vaccines against meningitis, they are not widely accessible, as many countries have yet... 29.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-29T19:34+0000

2021-09-29T19:34+0000

2021-09-29T19:34+0000

world health organization (who)

healthcare

world

meningitis

news

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1d/1081594306_37:0:1884:1039_1920x0_80_0_0_1b06d7f183250fc27c215ab627b2168a.jpg

The WHO on Tuesday launched the first-ever global strategy to fight meningitis, a fatal bacterial disease that kills thousands of people every year. According to the health agency, the main objective of this strategy is to prevent infections and improve diagnosis and treatment. According to the WHO, meningitis epidemics have occurred in all regions of the world over the last ten years. Meanwhile, 26 countries across Sub-Saharan Africa have been deemed the 'Meningitis Belt' due to the excessive and frequent outbreaks.Meningitis, caused by a viral, bacterial, or fungal infection, is a severe inflammation of the brain and spinal cord membrane. According to the WHO, around 250,000 deaths occur every year, and children and young people are most vulnerable.

world

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sushmita Panda https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926186_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_4474d0d7e27a36878eb8727832be74b4.jpg

Sushmita Panda https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926186_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_4474d0d7e27a36878eb8727832be74b4.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sushmita Panda https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926186_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_4474d0d7e27a36878eb8727832be74b4.jpg

world health organization (who), healthcare, world, meningitis, news