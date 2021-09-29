https://sputniknews.com/20210929/who-launches-first-ever-global-strategy-to-eliminate-deadly-bacterial-meningitis-by-2030-1089514676.html
The WHO on Tuesday launched the first-ever global strategy to fight meningitis, a fatal bacterial disease that kills thousands of people every year. According to the health agency, the main objective of this strategy is to prevent infections and improve diagnosis and treatment. According to the WHO, meningitis epidemics have occurred in all regions of the world over the last ten years. Meanwhile, 26 countries across Sub-Saharan Africa have been deemed the 'Meningitis Belt' due to the excessive and frequent outbreaks.Meningitis, caused by a viral, bacterial, or fungal infection, is a severe inflammation of the brain and spinal cord membrane. According to the WHO, around 250,000 deaths occur every year, and children and young people are most vulnerable.
The World Health Organization (WHO) also noted that although there are vaccines against meningitis, they are not widely accessible, as many countries have yet to introduce them. The global health agency also stressed the urgent need for "innovation, funding, and research to develop more meningitis-preventive vaccines."
The WHO
on Tuesday launched the first-ever global strategy to fight meningitis, a fatal bacterial disease that kills thousands of people every year. According to the health agency, the main objective of this strategy is to prevent infections and improve diagnosis and treatment.
"By 2030, the goals are to eliminate epidemics of bacterial meningitis – the most deadly form of the disease – and to reduce deaths by 70% and halve the number of cases. The organizations estimate that in total, the strategy could save more than 200,000 lives annually and significantly reduce disability caused by the disease," WHO said in a statement.
According to the WHO, meningitis epidemics have occurred in all regions of the world over the last ten years. Meanwhile, 26 countries across Sub-Saharan Africa have been deemed the 'Meningitis Belt' due to the excessive and frequent outbreaks.
“Wherever it occurs, meningitis can be deadly and debilitating; it strikes quickly, has serious health, economic and social consequences, and causes a devastating outbreak. It is time to tackle meningitis globally once and for all – by urgently expanding access to existing tools like vaccines, spearheading new research and innovation to prevent, detecting and treating the various causes of the disease, and improving rehabilitation for those affected,” said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.
Meningitis, caused by a viral, bacterial, or fungal infection
, is a severe inflammation of the brain and spinal cord membrane. According to the WHO, around 250,000 deaths occur every year, and children and young people are most vulnerable.