White House Says Working 'Around the Clock' With Congress to Avoid Government Shutdown

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The White House is working around the clock with US lawmakers to reach a deal to finalize legislation to avoid a government shutdown... 29.09.2021, Sputnik International

Congress must pass a law to fund the US federal government by October 1, the start of the next fiscal year, and if at least a temporary budget is not adopted by that time, many federal institutions will be shut down.The 2019 partial shutdown cost the US economy $11 billion - or roughly $31.4 million per day, Psaki noted, citing Congressional Budget Office estimates.Earlier on Wednesday, US Senator Chuck Schumer said the Senate may vote on the legislation on Thursday to avoid a government shutdown.US House Democrats plan to pass the $1 trillion infrastructure package this week. The bill includes $550 billion in new spending for bridges, roads, water infrastructure, electric vehicle infrastructure, strengthening energy grids and expanding internet access nationwide. The US Senate approved the legislation in August.

