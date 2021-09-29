Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20210929/white-house-says-working-around-the-clock-with-congress-to-avoid-government-shutdown-1089528182.html
White House Says Working 'Around the Clock' With Congress to Avoid Government Shutdown
White House Says Working 'Around the Clock' With Congress to Avoid Government Shutdown
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The White House is working around the clock with US lawmakers to reach a deal to finalize legislation to avoid a government shutdown...
Congress must pass a law to fund the US federal government by October 1, the start of the next fiscal year, and if at least a temporary budget is not adopted by that time, many federal institutions will be shut down.The 2019 partial shutdown cost the US economy $11 billion - or roughly $31.4 million per day, Psaki noted, citing Congressional Budget Office estimates.Earlier on Wednesday, US Senator Chuck Schumer said the Senate may vote on the legislation on Thursday to avoid a government shutdown.US House Democrats plan to pass the $1 trillion infrastructure package this week. The bill includes $550 billion in new spending for bridges, roads, water infrastructure, electric vehicle infrastructure, strengthening energy grids and expanding internet access nationwide. The US Senate approved the legislation in August.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The White House is working around the clock with US lawmakers to reach a deal to finalize legislation to avoid a government shutdown ahead of the Thursday deadline, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.
Congress must pass a law to fund the US federal government by October 1, the start of the next fiscal year, and if at least a temporary budget is not adopted by that time, many federal institutions will be shut down.
"We're working in lockstep and around the clock to get both of these pieces of legislation done," Psaki said during a press briefing regarding work to pass Biden's infrastructure bill and a reconciliation package. "We have lots of time left in the day."
The 2019 partial shutdown cost the US economy $11 billion - or roughly $31.4 million per day, Psaki noted, citing Congressional Budget Office estimates.
Earlier on Wednesday, US Senator Chuck Schumer said the Senate may vote on the legislation on Thursday to avoid a government shutdown.
US House Democrats plan to pass the $1 trillion infrastructure package this week. The bill includes $550 billion in new spending for bridges, roads, water infrastructure, electric vehicle infrastructure, strengthening energy grids and expanding internet access nationwide. The US Senate approved the legislation in August.
