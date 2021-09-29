https://sputniknews.com/20210929/video-raaf-releases-cockpit-footage-of-military-jet-flying-among-brisbanes-skyscrapers-1089529357.html

Video: RAAF Releases Cockpit Footage of Military Jet Flying Among Brisbane's Skyscrapers

Video: RAAF Releases Cockpit Footage of Military Jet Flying Among Brisbane's Skyscrapers

Video: RAAF Released Cockpit Footage of Military Jet Flying Among Brisbane's Skyscrapers

2021-09-29T21:16+0000

2021-09-29T21:16+0000

2021-09-29T21:16+0000

asia & pacific

australia

brisbane

air show

boeing c-17 globemaster iii

viral

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101882/20/1018822060_0:110:2709:1634_1920x0_80_0_0_045f9bf9dda97990cb50fc27b9dea46c.jpg

New footage of the Tuesday flight appeared on YouTube on Wednesday, depicting an incredible view from the pilot’s cabin.The aircraft’s computer system can be heard in the video warning the pilot about approaching high-rises and bridges, constantly repeating “Obstacle!” and “Terrain!”A video of the training flight appeared earlier on Royal Australian Air Force's Reddit page. The large and definitely not the most maneuverable C-17 is not an aircraft you expect to see performing “insane aerial stunts.”A US Air Force pilot called the Australian pilots' stunt “very risky” and “insane,” noting that the US authorities would never give permission for flights of such low attitudes.Witnesses earlier shared videos of the flight, admiring the pilot’s skill. Locals noted that it only appears as though the jet was flying close to buildings, as the route actually went through a broad area over the river.Others were less enthusiastic, saying the flight was too dangerous and gave unpleasant 9/11 flashbacks.According to a statement from the RAAF, “safety, noise management and the environment are vital considerations in the planning and conduct of Defence flying activities, and participating squadrons will operate with a view to minimising the impact on local communities.”“The health and safety of all personnel participating in this event is paramount. All Australian Defence Force personnel are required to adhere to state and territory government travel restrictions and health advice. There are a range of COVID-19 risk mitigation measures in place for this exercise,” the statement reads.

fluttershield mlp Military idiots as usual. 5

1

australia

brisbane

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Alexandra Kashirina

Alexandra Kashirina

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Alexandra Kashirina

asia & pacific, australia, brisbane, air show, boeing c-17 globemaster iii, viral