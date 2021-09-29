Video: RAAF Releases Cockpit Footage of Military Jet Flying Among Brisbane's Skyscrapers
© AP Photo / Damian Dovarganes, FileBoeing C-17 Globemaster III cargo jet
A rehearsal for the Sunsuper Riverfire air show took place on 23 September in Brisbane, Australia. A Boeing C-17A Globemaster III strategic aircraft of the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) flew between skyscrapers and office buildings at a breathtakingly low altitude of about 300 feet.
New footage of the Tuesday flight appeared on YouTube on Wednesday, depicting an incredible view from the pilot’s cabin.
The aircraft’s computer system can be heard in the video warning the pilot about approaching high-rises and bridges, constantly repeating “Obstacle!” and “Terrain!”
A video of the training flight appeared earlier on Royal Australian Air Force's Reddit page. The large and definitely not the most maneuverable C-17 is not an aircraft you expect to see performing “insane aerial stunts.”
A US Air Force pilot called the Australian pilots' stunt “very risky” and “insane,” noting that the US authorities would never give permission for flights of such low attitudes.
“If the crew's timing is off or if they are slow to react, the jet would collide with a building. Very risky,” he said, as cited by the Task & Purpose.
Witnesses earlier shared videos of the flight, admiring the pilot’s skill. Locals noted that it only appears as though the jet was flying close to buildings, as the route actually went through a broad area over the river.
#brisbane really putting it on for #riverfire tonight 😍 and how cool is the flyover! pic.twitter.com/5P0UGCF76G— Brendan Herbst (@HerbstBrendan) September 25, 2021
Others were less enthusiastic, saying the flight was too dangerous and gave unpleasant 9/11 flashbacks.
No, no, no, just no. Royal Australian Air Force jet weaves through the skyscrapers of downtown Brisbane, on purpose. It was a rehearsal for an air show, causing immediate flashbacks to 9/11. pic.twitter.com/oR8NwIW5Yp— Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 24, 2021
According to a statement from the RAAF, “safety, noise management and the environment are vital considerations in the planning and conduct of Defence flying activities, and participating squadrons will operate with a view to minimising the impact on local communities.”
“The health and safety of all personnel participating in this event is paramount. All Australian Defence Force personnel are required to adhere to state and territory government travel restrictions and health advice. There are a range of COVID-19 risk mitigation measures in place for this exercise,” the statement reads.