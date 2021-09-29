https://sputniknews.com/20210929/us-senate-parliamentarian-rejects-democrats-backup-immigration-plan---reports-1089528909.html

US Senate Parliamentarian Rejects Democrats' Backup Immigration Plan - Reports

US Senate Parliamentarian Rejects Democrats' Backup Immigration Plan - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Senate parliamentarian rejected a second attempt by Democrats to include a path to citizenship for millions of immigrants in the... 29.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-29T20:28+0000

2021-09-29T20:28+0000

2021-09-29T20:36+0000

us

immigrants

citizenship

budget

democrats

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1b/1089464066_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_ba63698c2ff9c7791c8219e2461a5993.jpg

Democrats revised a plan nixed by parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough earlier this month by changing the eligibility date from 1972 to 2010, thereby reducing the number of undocumented immigrants who would be eligible for permanent residency from 8 million to 6.7 million, the report said.But MacDonough told Democrats that the second plan was a non-starter, according to a copy of the guidance obtained by newspaper.Legal US permanent residents are eligible to apply for citizenship after a waiting period.Meanwhile, Democrats are pursuing other back-up plans with the Senate referee, an unnamed source familiar with the strategy said in the report.

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, immigrants, citizenship, budget, democrats