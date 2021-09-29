Registration was successful!
US Senate Parliamentarian Rejects Democrats' Backup Immigration Plan - Reports
US Senate Parliamentarian Rejects Democrats' Backup Immigration Plan - Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Senate parliamentarian rejected a second attempt by Democrats to include a path to citizenship for millions of immigrants in the... 29.09.2021
Democrats revised a plan nixed by parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough earlier this month by changing the eligibility date from 1972 to 2010, thereby reducing the number of undocumented immigrants who would be eligible for permanent residency from 8 million to 6.7 million, the report said.But MacDonough told Democrats that the second plan was a non-starter, according to a copy of the guidance obtained by newspaper.Legal US permanent residents are eligible to apply for citizenship after a waiting period.Meanwhile, Democrats are pursuing other back-up plans with the Senate referee, an unnamed source familiar with the strategy said in the report.
us, immigrants, citizenship, budget, democrats

US Senate Parliamentarian Rejects Democrats' Backup Immigration Plan - Reports

20:28 GMT 29.09.2021 (Updated: 20:36 GMT 29.09.2021)
The U.S. Capitol is seen in Washington, U.S., September 27, 2021.
The U.S. Capitol is seen in Washington, U.S., September 27, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.09.2021
© REUTERS / ELIZABETH FRANTZ
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Senate parliamentarian rejected a second attempt by Democrats to include a path to citizenship for millions of immigrants in the United States in a budget reconciliation bill that can pass with no Republican votes, The Hill reported on Wednesday.
Democrats revised a plan nixed by parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough earlier this month by changing the eligibility date from 1972 to 2010, thereby reducing the number of undocumented immigrants who would be eligible for permanent residency from 8 million to 6.7 million, the report said.
But MacDonough told Democrats that the second plan was a non-starter, according to a copy of the guidance obtained by newspaper.
Changing the registry date is a "weighty policy change and our analysis of this issue is thus largely the same" as Democrats' previous proposal, MacDonough told Democrats in her guidance.
Legal US permanent residents are eligible to apply for citizenship after a waiting period.
Meanwhile, Democrats are pursuing other back-up plans with the Senate referee, an unnamed source familiar with the strategy said in the report.
