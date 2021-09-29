https://sputniknews.com/20210929/us-senate-can-take-action-on-wednesday-to-fund-govt-prevent-shutdown-schumer-says-1089520856.html

US Senate Can Take Action on Wednesday to Fund Gov't, Prevent Shutdown, Schumer Says

US Senate Can Take Action on Wednesday to Fund Gov't, Prevent Shutdown, Schumer Says

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Senate can take action on Wednesday to fund the government and prevent the shutdown ahead of the critical Thursday deadline... 29.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-29T14:28+0000

2021-09-29T14:28+0000

2021-09-29T14:30+0000

chuck schumer

news

united states

debt ceiling

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/04/1082534786_0:33:3017:1730_1920x0_80_0_0_164d8abf53e905b0d6124ccd20a1baf2.jpg

"The Senate could take action as early as today to address a concern that demands the immediate attention of this chamber, the funding, funding the federal government beyond September 30 to prevent a government shutdown. Senate Democrats will be introducing a continuing resolution that keeps the government open until early December," he said on the Senate floor.He added that while the government is funded, there is still a need to address the urgent matter of extending the debt ceiling and preserving the full faith and credit of the US.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

chuck schumer, news, united states, debt ceiling