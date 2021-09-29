Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Lava Continues to Flow From Volcano on Spanish Island of La Palma
https://sputniknews.com/20210929/us-media-accuses-biden-of-being-soft-on-moscow-amid-gop-furor-over-access-to-central-asian-bases-1089518079.html
US Media Accuses Biden of Being Soft on Moscow Amid GOP Furor Over Access to Central Asian Bases
US Media Accuses Biden of Being Soft on Moscow Amid GOP Furor Over Access to Central Asian Bases
On Monday, senior House and Senate Republicans asked the Biden administration to comment on media reporting that Washington had enquired with Moscow on the... 29.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-29T12:34+0000
2021-09-29T12:47+0000
joe biden
russia
vladimir putin
united states
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/10/1083165039_0:168:3047:1881_1920x0_80_0_0_b145a10d6e3a1137aad273a4548ca0a6.jpg
Despite promises on the campaign trail and the first months of his presidency to “get tough on Russia”, Joe Biden’s policies toward Moscow have proven disappointingly soft, with the administration looking to “ignore” the country instead of confronting it, National Review contributor Jim Geraghty has suggested.In a piece commenting on reports that Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley had raised the subject of the possible use of Russian military bases in Central Asia by the Pentagon to monitor terror threats in Afghanistan during Milley’s recent talks with Russian Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov, Geraghty argued that while such a deployment might be advantageous geographically, it would also “make US counterterrorism operations in the region dependent upon Russian cooperation.”Geraghty’s concerns seem like a moot point. According to the Wall Street Journal’s reporting on Milley’s meeting with Gerasimov, the Russian commander’s reaction to the bases idea was “noncommittal”. Last month, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov stressed that Moscow could not see “how any form of US military presence in Central Asia might enhance the security of the countries involved and/or of their neighbours,” and added that such a deployment “would definitely not be in the interests of Russia”.In testimony before the Senate on the matter on Tuesday, Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin “assured” lawmakers “that we are not seeking Russia’s permission to do anything.”Bases AngerRepublicans have nevertheless piled on the US president over reporting on the bases, with GOP lawmakers from the House and Senate armed services and foreign affairs committees demanding an “immediate briefing” from the White House over “any negotiations, agreements, arrangements, proposals or other coordination on counterterrorism in South and Central Asia involving the Biden administration as well as [the] Russian government and military.”“Russia,” ranking Republican Senate Armed Services Committee member James Inhofe alleged, “is more concerned with collecting intelligence on the US and our allies than it is sharing information on terrorist threats.” The senator and his colleagues suggested that military cooperation between Russia and the US related to Afghanistan might be illegal, and was “not the path to the ‘stable and predictable’ relationship with Russia the Biden administration claims it wants.”Policy TurnaboutIn his article, Geraghty complained that the reported discussions of Russian-US cooperation in Afghanistan were just one example of a growing trend in the Biden administration in failing to get “tough on” the country – something Joe Biden promised to do ahead of the 2020 election and in his first months in office.Relations between Washington and Moscow under Biden hit their low point in April, with Russia recalling its ambassador to the United States for consultations in the wake of a diplomatic scandal sparked by Biden’s agreement with a journalist’s characterization of Putin as a “killer” with no soul. The rift was exacerbated further when Washington slapped Russia with a new round of sanctions, targeting the country’s sovereign debt and introducing other financial and banking sector restrictions on the Eurasian nation.In the months since, and particularly after the June summit in Geneva between Putin and Biden, relations saw a gradual thaw, with the two leaders apparently establishing a personal rapport with one another and Biden even getting into a tussle with CNN after being pressed on “changing Putin’s behaviour.” Putin, meanwhile, told reporters that the media’s image of Biden as a tired old man had “nothing to do with reality.”Geraghty suggested that on some fronts, Biden’s Russia policy has been one of compromise, rather than confrontation, with the administration demonstrating “an eagerness to soothe tensions with Putin.”Geraghty also pointed out that Biden did not mention Russia at all during last week’s address to the United Nations, apart from one sentence mentioning the need to defend LGBTQI rights in Chechnya. The correspondent argued that this was an indication that the administration has decided to try to just ignore Russia. But “ignoring Russia does not constitute getting tough with Putin!” the journalist stressed.Republicans’ criticism of Biden comes after years of attacks by Democrats and media on former president Donald Trump accusing him of being a ‘Russian agent’ or ‘colluding’ with the Kremlin to win the 2016 election. During his four years in office, Trump demonstratively approved a series of policies hostile to Moscow –ranging from sanctions on Nord Stream 2 to the expulsion of diplomats, the closure of consulates, and a NATO buildup on Russia’s borders, even as CNN kept a running tally of the number of times the president was supposedly “soft on Russia.”
https://sputniknews.com/20210820/putin-reportedly-rebuffed-bidens-push-to-put-us-troops-in-central-asia-amid-afghan-withdrawal-1083672370.html
https://sputniknews.com/20210928/trump-reportedly-told-putin-hed-act-a-little-tougher-with-him-when-cameras-were-around-1089486798.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/10/1083165039_157:0:2888:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2ac72b8d1679d00e0c738f910d79297b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, russia, vladimir putin, united states

US Media Accuses Biden of Being Soft on Moscow Amid GOP Furor Over Access to Central Asian Bases

12:34 GMT 29.09.2021 (Updated: 12:47 GMT 29.09.2021)
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev / Go to the photo bankPutin Meets Biden in Geneva
Putin Meets Biden in Geneva - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.09.2021
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
On Monday, senior House and Senate Republicans asked the Biden administration to comment on media reporting that Washington had enquired with Moscow on the possibility of accessing Russian military installations in Central Asia to keep an eye on the situation in Afghanistan. Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin dismissed the reports at a hearing Tuesday.
Despite promises on the campaign trail and the first months of his presidency to “get tough on Russia”, Joe Biden’s policies toward Moscow have proven disappointingly soft, with the administration looking to “ignore” the country instead of confronting it, National Review contributor Jim Geraghty has suggested.
In a piece commenting on reports that Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley had raised the subject of the possible use of Russian military bases in Central Asia by the Pentagon to monitor terror threats in Afghanistan during Milley’s recent talks with Russian Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov, Geraghty argued that while such a deployment might be advantageous geographically, it would also “make US counterterrorism operations in the region dependent upon Russian cooperation.”
“Vladimir Putin or his successor would be able to pull the plug at any time, giving him enormous leverage over America’s ability to respond to terrorist threats in Afghanistan and the surrounding region. Running US counterterrorism from Russian bases also seems like a really good way to ensure that Russian intelligence knows everything that the US is doing on those bases,” the columnist suggested.
Geraghty’s concerns seem like a moot point. According to the Wall Street Journal’s reporting on Milley’s meeting with Gerasimov, the Russian commander’s reaction to the bases idea was “noncommittal”. Last month, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov stressed that Moscow could not see “how any form of US military presence in Central Asia might enhance the security of the countries involved and/or of their neighbours,” and added that such a deployment “would definitely not be in the interests of Russia”.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden, left, attend a meeting at the Villa La Grange in Geneva, Switzerland - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.08.2021
Putin Reportedly Rebuffed Biden’s Push to Put US Troops in Central Asia Amid Afghan Withdrawal
20 August, 17:30 GMT
In testimony before the Senate on the matter on Tuesday, Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin “assured” lawmakers “that we are not seeking Russia’s permission to do anything.”
Bases Anger
Republicans have nevertheless piled on the US president over reporting on the bases, with GOP lawmakers from the House and Senate armed services and foreign affairs committees demanding an “immediate briefing” from the White House over “any negotiations, agreements, arrangements, proposals or other coordination on counterterrorism in South and Central Asia involving the Biden administration as well as [the] Russian government and military.”
“Russia,” ranking Republican Senate Armed Services Committee member James Inhofe alleged, “is more concerned with collecting intelligence on the US and our allies than it is sharing information on terrorist threats.” The senator and his colleagues suggested that military cooperation between Russia and the US related to Afghanistan might be illegal, and was “not the path to the ‘stable and predictable’ relationship with Russia the Biden administration claims it wants.”
Policy Turnabout
In his article, Geraghty complained that the reported discussions of Russian-US cooperation in Afghanistan were just one example of a growing trend in the Biden administration in failing to get “tough on” the country – something Joe Biden promised to do ahead of the 2020 election and in his first months in office.
“On the campaign trail, Joe Biden pledged to get tough with Russia, boasting that he had ‘served as a founding member of a Trans-Atlantic Commission on Election Integrity to fight back against Russia’s attacks on Western democracies’. Shortly after taking office, Biden called Vladimir Putin and, in the White House’s characterization, ‘made clear that the United States will act firmly in defence of its national interests in response to actions by Russia that harm us or our allies’. And in March, Biden promised Putin ‘will pay a price’ for Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election,” Geraghty recalled.
Relations between Washington and Moscow under Biden hit their low point in April, with Russia recalling its ambassador to the United States for consultations in the wake of a diplomatic scandal sparked by Biden’s agreement with a journalist’s characterization of Putin as a “killer” with no soul. The rift was exacerbated further when Washington slapped Russia with a new round of sanctions, targeting the country’s sovereign debt and introducing other financial and banking sector restrictions on the Eurasian nation.
In the months since, and particularly after the June summit in Geneva between Putin and Biden, relations saw a gradual thaw, with the two leaders apparently establishing a personal rapport with one another and Biden even getting into a tussle with CNN after being pressed on “changing Putin’s behaviour.” Putin, meanwhile, told reporters that the media’s image of Biden as a tired old man had “nothing to do with reality.”
Geraghty suggested that on some fronts, Biden’s Russia policy has been one of compromise, rather than confrontation, with the administration demonstrating “an eagerness to soothe tensions with Putin.”
“Biden almost immediately accepted Putin’s offer to extend the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty for five years, dropped US opposition to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline making Europe more dependent upon Russian energy exports, declined to pursue Putin’s personal wealth through sanctions, increased US imports of Russian oil, and canceled the Keystone Pipeline,” the columnist suggested.
Geraghty also pointed out that Biden did not mention Russia at all during last week’s address to the United Nations, apart from one sentence mentioning the need to defend LGBTQI rights in Chechnya. The correspondent argued that this was an indication that the administration has decided to try to just ignore Russia. But “ignoring Russia does not constitute getting tough with Putin!” the journalist stressed.
Republicans’ criticism of Biden comes after years of attacks by Democrats and media on former president Donald Trump accusing him of being a ‘Russian agent’ or ‘colluding’ with the Kremlin to win the 2016 election. During his four years in office, Trump demonstratively approved a series of policies hostile to Moscow –ranging from sanctions on Nord Stream 2 to the expulsion of diplomats, the closure of consulates, and a NATO buildup on Russia’s borders, even as CNN kept a running tally of the number of times the president was supposedly “soft on Russia.”
July 16, 2018. Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, 2nd right, and US First Lady Melania Trump after the presidents' joint news conference following their meeting in Helsinki - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.09.2021
Trump Reportedly Told Putin He’d ‘Act a Little Tougher’ With Him When Cameras Were Around
Yesterday, 14:15 GMT
001000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:01 GMTAustralia Admits It Discussed Julian Assange Case With US Secretary of State Blinken
12:57 GMTAncient Text Shedding Light on Mystical Jewish Sect May Solve Enigma of Qumran’s Dead Sea Scrolls
12:46 GMT'Can't Compromise': Sidhu Lists Reasons for Leaving Post as Punjab Congress Chief Ahead of Polls
12:40 GMTTwitter Abuzz as Will Smith Confirms He And Wife Jada Have an Open Relationship Outside Marriage
12:36 GMTPakistan Rejects India's Charge of Infiltrating 'Militants' into Kashmir After LeT Operative Nabbed
12:34 GMTUS Media Accuses Biden of Being Soft on Moscow Amid GOP Furor Over Access to Central Asian Bases
12:34 GMTFootballers React as Lionel Messi Scores Maiden PSG Goal Against Man City in Champions League
12:33 GMTMI6 Ex-Chief 'Added Authenticity' to New James Bond Film by Donating Prop, Says Media
12:30 GMTAlibaba to Ban Sale of Cryptocurrency Mining Equipment on Its Platform
12:20 GMTNext Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Promises to Focus on Security, Diplomacy
12:18 GMTAlmost 90% of Russians Think Start of Nuclear War in 2-3 Years Unlikely, Survey Shows
11:38 GMTJPMorgan Chase ‘Scenario-Planning’ for ‘Potentially Catastrophic’ US Credit Default
11:34 GMTIllinois Man Dies After Rabid Bat Bites His Neck, in First Human Case of Rabies Since 1954
11:19 GMTPutin Praises Russian-Turkish Cooperation on Libya, Syria, Other International Issues
11:05 GMTUK Labour Leader Keir Starmer Addressed Party Delegates for First Time in Person
11:02 GMTIran Calls on Nuclear Powers to Scrap Their Arsenals, Says Disarmament a ‘Moral Responsibility’
10:55 GMT'Cult Hysteria': Greta Thunberg Sparks Fury by Calling UK 'One of Biggest Climate Villains'
10:46 GMTRussian President Putin and Turkish President Erdogan Meet in Sochi
10:25 GMTCNN Quits Australian Facebook to Avoid Responsibility for Comments
10:01 GMTJames Bond in Pink, All Smiles Around British Royals at London Premiere