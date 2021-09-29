Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210929/united-airlines-to-layoff-593-employees-for-not-getting-vaccinated-1089501577.html
United Airlines to Layoff 593 Employees for Not Getting Vaccinated
United Airlines to Layoff 593 Employees for Not Getting Vaccinated
United Airlines to Layoff 593 Employees for Not Getting Vaccinated
2021-09-29T01:18+0000
2021-09-29T01:18+0000
american airlines
united airlines
vaccine
us
southwest airlines
delta airlines
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/14/1082139525_0:319:3073:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0b4e8f2fd388189a0acb2c71203456a2.jpg
These employees account for less than 1 percent of its US workforce, according to a company memo attached to the statement.The company extended the deadline for those who applied for a medical or religious accommodation, the memo said, which media outlets reported as amounting to around 2,000. The company said they did so "in light of a pending court case."American Airlines, Delta, and Southwest Airlines do not have a vaccine mandate for their employees.Since January 2020, about 692,274 Americans have died from COVID-19 and more than 43.2 million infections have been reported nationwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Remind us not to fly with United $$ Big Pharma tyranny
0
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/14/1082139525_342:0:3073:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3bf09fa8cd3f06972f8b36e528566a50.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
american airlines, united airlines, vaccine, us, southwest airlines, delta airlines, covid-19

United Airlines to Layoff 593 Employees for Not Getting Vaccinated

01:18 GMT 29.09.2021
© REUTERS / CHRIS HELGRENA United Airlines passenger jet takes off with New York City as a backdrop, at Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, U.S. December 6, 2019.
A United Airlines passenger jet takes off with New York City as a backdrop, at Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, U.S. December 6, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.09.2021
© REUTERS / CHRIS HELGREN
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - United Airlines is terminating nearly 600 employees for failing to get vaccinated for the novel coronavirus, the company said in a statement to Sputnik.
These employees account for less than 1 percent of its US workforce, according to a company memo attached to the statement.
"I can also confirm that 593 employees chose not to comply with the vaccine requirement and as a result, we’ve started the process to separate them from the company," the statement said on Tuesday.
The company extended the deadline for those who applied for a medical or religious accommodation, the memo said, which media outlets reported as amounting to around 2,000. The company said they did so "in light of a pending court case."
American Airlines, Delta, and Southwest Airlines do not have a vaccine mandate for their employees.
Since January 2020, about 692,274 Americans have died from COVID-19 and more than 43.2 million infections have been reported nationwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.
000003
Discuss
Popular comments
Remind us not to fly with United $$ Big Pharma tyranny
aastrodetective
29 September, 04:31 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
01:18 GMTUnited Airlines to Layoff 593 Employees for Not Getting Vaccinated
01:05 GMTStudy Shows Massive Drop in Life Expectancy Due to Covid-19 Pandemic
01:01 GMTPhoto: Cuomo Enjoys Fishing Trip With His Dog After Resigning in Disgrace
00:56 GMTLava From Spain’s La Palma Island Volcano Reaches Ocean, Causing Possible Evaporation of Toxic Gases
00:19 GMT‘Making Ourselves Be Respected’: Macron Calls For European Army As US ‘Focused on Itself’
00:01 GMT‘Normal Life’ Won’t Return Without Pfizer’s Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Boosters, CEO Bourla Says
YesterdayUS House Republicans Seek Name of Official Who Approved Drone Strike on Afghan Aid Worker
YesterdayGeorgia Spa Shootings Suspect Pleads Not Guilty to Killings in Fulton County - Reports
YesterdayUS Air Force Chief ‘Hyper-Focused’ on Growing China Challenge in Pacific
YesterdayThere’s a New Sheriff in Town: FC Sheriff Upset Real Madrid in Champions League
YesterdayForgetful Joe Gets His Share of Fact-Checking
YesterdaySterling’s Drop Worries Investors Over State of Economy
YesterdayUS Court Deems Evidence Against Ex-Peruvian President Toledo 'Sufficient' for Extradition - Report
YesterdayACLU Chief Apologizes For Changing RBG’s Quote in Favor of ‘Woke’ Lexis - Report
YesterdayDPRK Claims Tuesday's Missile Test Was of a New Hypersonic Weapon Named Hwasong-8
YesterdayUS Republicans’ Support for Prosecution of January 6 Rioters Plunges 22% - Poll
YesterdayTrudeau Says Next Government Will Focus on Vaccine Mandates, Ending Pandemic
YesterdayEurozone Faces Supply Bottlenecks, Higher Inflation Amid 'Atypical' Recovery
YesterdayUS Tech Stocks Down Most Since March as Inflation, Rate Hike Worry Roil Wall Street
YesterdayMessi Scores His First Goal for PSG in Champions League Game Against Man City