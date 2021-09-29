https://sputniknews.com/20210929/twitter-abuzz-as-will-smith-confirms-he-and-wife-jada-have-an-open-relationship-outside-marriage-1089510439.html

Twitter Abuzz as Will Smith Confirms He And Wife Jada Have an Open Relationship Outside Marriage

Twitter Abuzz as Will Smith Confirms He And Wife Jada Have an Open Relationship Outside Marriage

Hollywood couple Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith got married in 1997 and share two children - Jaden and Willow. The couple made headlines in July last year... 29.09.2021, Sputnik International

Hollywood superstar Will Smith's revelation about him and his actress wife Jada Pinkett Smith having an open relationship outside their marriage has taken the internet by storm, leaving netizens divided.In a candid interview with GQ, Will confirmed that both he and Jada have, with mutual agreement, engaged in sexual relationships outside their marriage. Jada and singer August Alsina had a brief affair in 2015 when the actress was separated from her husband Will. He confessed in the interview to GQ that she was not the only one engaging in other sexual relationships.He also opened up about his dream at one point of having a “harem of girlfriends,” which included A-lister Halle Berry. Will shared that they two had differences in ideologies which created conflict between them."What is the perfect way to interact as a couple? And for the large part of our relationship, monogamy was what we chose, not thinking of monogamy as the only relational perfection,” Will stated.He also pointed out that marriage was not a "prison" to him or Jada and that being honest with each other and themselves helped them strengthen their bond now.The honest confession about their open relationship outside marriage has triggered a debate on social media. While several netizens are questioning the institution of marriage and being unfaithful to your partner, a few of them are saying that this will hopefully help legitimise consensual non-monogamous relationships.Others are criticising the actor, saying that he is doing all it for publicity.Sparking debate on Twitter, netizens discuss the changing dynamics of relationships in today's time and the legitimacy of a consensual non-monogamous relationship.Though Will and Jada are in a much better place now, he opens up in his book about the phase when his marriage hit a roadblock.

