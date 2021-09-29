https://sputniknews.com/20210929/ted-cruz-dares-aoc-to-weep-before-biden-cages-for-migrants-at-southern-border---report-1089530230.html
Ted Cruz Dares AOC to Weep Before 'Biden Cages' for Migrants at Southern Border - Report
As the United States is witnessing an unprecedented migrant surge at its southern border, Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas urged Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York to "cry in front of the Biden cages," in an interview with Fox News on Wednesday.President Joe Biden, Ocasio-Cortez, Vice President Harris, and other Democrats were challenged by the senator to visit the southern border and witness the "Biden cages" for themselves, according to the report.Cruz railed against Biden's handling of the border issue before attacking Ocasio-Cortez over a photo of her sobbing that she shot near a Texas border facility back in 2018.Cruz also claimed that the "manmade" crisis at the US southern border could be solved by returning to "the policies that work" implemented by the incumbent president's predecessor.According to Cruz, the Biden administration is "lying and they’re counting on the media to cover up their lies, and it’s incredibly cynical and it’s wrong."Cruz yet again blasted the White House for "attacking the Border Patrol, vowing that they will pay for doing their job," as well as "repeating the outright lie" that agents were carrying whips when they were carrying horse reins, calling it a "low point, even for this White House."According to the politician, as of now, the Border Patrol officials are "having their work undermined," as the White House has promised political revenge because "the open-border radicals in the Democratic Party believe that the Border Patrol are what [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi calls them: stormtroopers, analogizing them to Nazi soldiers."More than 15,000 migrants, largely from Haiti, landed in Del Rio, Texas, earlier this month, forcing the state of Texas to proclaim a state of emergency and send more state police officers and National Guard troops to block the flow. Images of Border Patrol officials apprehending migrants were widely posted on social media, eliciting significant condemnation.
https://sputniknews.com/20210928/republicans-slam-dhs-chief-mayorkas-for-allowing-thousands-of-haitians-into-us-1089467973.html
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
Back in 2018, the future unofficial leader of the progressive wing of the Democratic Party, also known as the "Squad," protested against President Trump's migration practices, publicly stating that the US "stole refugee children from their parents, & caged them." Photos of her crying near a fence were widely criticized for being staged, however.
As the United States is witnessing an unprecedented migrant surge at its southern border, Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas urged Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York to "cry in front of the Biden cages," in an interview with
Fox News on Wednesday.
President Joe Biden, Ocasio-Cortez, Vice President Harris, and other Democrats were challenged
by the senator to visit the southern border and witness the "Biden cages" for themselves, according to the report.
"Let’s see AOC cry in front of the Biden cages. Let’s see Joe Biden or Kamala Harris or [White House press secretary] Jen Psaki say 'there is no border crisis’ as we stand in front of the Biden cages," Cruz said.
Cruz railed against Biden's handling of the border issue before attacking Ocasio-Cortez over a photo of her sobbing that she shot near a Texas border facility back in 2018.
"I challenge every one of them: I challenge Biden, I challenge Harris, I challenge AOC, who famously had a picture of her pretending to cry in front of a cage with children," Cruz dared. "Come down to the Biden cages now, which are bigger and more full."
Cruz also claimed that the "manmade" crisis at the US southern border could be solved by returning to "the policies that work" implemented by the incumbent president's predecessor.
According to Cruz, the Biden administration is "lying and they’re counting on the media to cover up their lies
, and it’s incredibly cynical and it’s wrong."
Cruz yet again blasted the White House for "attacking the Border Patrol, vowing that they will pay for doing their job," as well as "repeating the outright lie" that agents were carrying whips when they were carrying horse reins
, calling it a "low point, even for this White House."
"I’m proud to know quite a few heroes in our Border Patrol, and, even before Biden’s slander, they were demoralized and dispirited because under the Biden-Harris administration, they risk their lives to apprehend drug traffickers and human traffickers only to see their political superiors release them through the revolving door of Biden’s open borders," Cruz stated.
According to the politician, as of now, the Border Patrol officials are "having their work undermined," as the White House has promised political revenge because "the open-border radicals in the Democratic Party believe that the Border Patrol are what [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi calls them: stormtroopers, analogizing them to Nazi soldiers."
"That is grotesquely unfair. It is wrong, destructive -- I am amazed that every Border Patrol agent in America doesn’t say ‘to hell with it’ and refuse to come back to work," Cruz continued, remarking that agents of all ages are "quitting" the agency.
More than 15,000 migrants, largely from Haiti, landed in Del Rio, Texas, earlier this month, forcing the state of Texas to proclaim a state of emergency and send more state police officers and National Guard troops to block the flow. Images of Border Patrol officials apprehending migrants were widely posted on social media, eliciting significant condemnation.