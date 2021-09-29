https://sputniknews.com/20210929/ted-cruz-dares-aoc-to-weep-before-biden-cages-for-migrants-at-southern-border---report-1089530230.html

Ted Cruz Dares AOC to Weep Before 'Biden Cages' for Migrants at Southern Border - Report

As the United States is witnessing an unprecedented migrant surge at its southern border, Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas urged Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York to "cry in front of the Biden cages," in an interview with Fox News on Wednesday.President Joe Biden, Ocasio-Cortez, Vice President Harris, and other Democrats were challenged by the senator to visit the southern border and witness the "Biden cages" for themselves, according to the report.Cruz railed against Biden's handling of the border issue before attacking Ocasio-Cortez over a photo of her sobbing that she shot near a Texas border facility back in 2018.Cruz also claimed that the "manmade" crisis at the US southern border could be solved by returning to "the policies that work" implemented by the incumbent president's predecessor.According to Cruz, the Biden administration is "lying and they’re counting on the media to cover up their lies, and it’s incredibly cynical and it’s wrong."Cruz yet again blasted the White House for "attacking the Border Patrol, vowing that they will pay for doing their job," as well as "repeating the outright lie" that agents were carrying whips when they were carrying horse reins, calling it a "low point, even for this White House."According to the politician, as of now, the Border Patrol officials are "having their work undermined," as the White House has promised political revenge because "the open-border radicals in the Democratic Party believe that the Border Patrol are what [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi calls them: stormtroopers, analogizing them to Nazi soldiers."More than 15,000 migrants, largely from Haiti, landed in Del Rio, Texas, earlier this month, forcing the state of Texas to proclaim a state of emergency and send more state police officers and National Guard troops to block the flow. Images of Border Patrol officials apprehending migrants were widely posted on social media, eliciting significant condemnation.

