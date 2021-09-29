Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20210929/ted-cruz-dares-aoc-to-weep-before-biden-cages-for-migrants-at-southern-border---report-1089530230.html
Ted Cruz Dares AOC to Weep Before 'Biden Cages' for Migrants at Southern Border - Report
Ted Cruz Dares AOC to Weep Before 'Biden Cages' for Migrants at Southern Border - Report
Back in 2018, the future unofficial leader of the progressive wing of the Democratic Party, also known as the "Squad," protested against President Trump's... 29.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-29T23:23+0000
2021-09-29T23:23+0000
us-mexico border
us
texas
border
ted cruz
migrant crisis
migrant
viral
alexandria ocasio-cortez
aoc
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1d/1089531568_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_132bd585d0f7222f52dc93a4a82e91ab.jpg
As the United States is witnessing an unprecedented migrant surge at its southern border, Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas urged Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York to "cry in front of the Biden cages," in an interview with Fox News on Wednesday.President Joe Biden, Ocasio-Cortez, Vice President Harris, and other Democrats were challenged by the senator to visit the southern border and witness the "Biden cages" for themselves, according to the report.Cruz railed against Biden's handling of the border issue before attacking Ocasio-Cortez over a photo of her sobbing that she shot near a Texas border facility back in 2018.Cruz also claimed that the "manmade" crisis at the US southern border could be solved by returning to "the policies that work" implemented by the incumbent president's predecessor.According to Cruz, the Biden administration is "lying and they’re counting on the media to cover up their lies, and it’s incredibly cynical and it’s wrong."Cruz yet again blasted the White House for "attacking the Border Patrol, vowing that they will pay for doing their job," as well as "repeating the outright lie" that agents were carrying whips when they were carrying horse reins, calling it a "low point, even for this White House."According to the politician, as of now, the Border Patrol officials are "having their work undermined," as the White House has promised political revenge because "the open-border radicals in the Democratic Party believe that the Border Patrol are what [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi calls them: stormtroopers, analogizing them to Nazi soldiers."More than 15,000 migrants, largely from Haiti, landed in Del Rio, Texas, earlier this month, forcing the state of Texas to proclaim a state of emergency and send more state police officers and National Guard troops to block the flow. Images of Border Patrol officials apprehending migrants were widely posted on social media, eliciting significant condemnation.
https://sputniknews.com/20210928/republicans-slam-dhs-chief-mayorkas-for-allowing-thousands-of-haitians-into-us-1089467973.html
War criminal and zio-traitor cruz is more of a crying bi*ch than she could ever be. A charater that makes wilkes-booth look patriotic.
0
Put them in the octogon, I bet Ocasio-Cortez would kick his arse. I'm not much of a fan of Ocasio-Cortez, but she stands miles above the govno war criminal/traitor cruz represents.
0
2
us
texas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Kirill Kurevlev
Kirill Kurevlev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1d/1089531568_124:0:2855:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5a704e796c7ac3d19060b0644ff71743.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us-mexico border, us, texas, border, ted cruz, migrant crisis, migrant, viral, alexandria ocasio-cortez, aoc

Ted Cruz Dares AOC to Weep Before 'Biden Cages' for Migrants at Southern Border - Report

23:23 GMT 29.09.2021
© REUTERS / POOLSenator Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing titled "Texas Unconstitutional Abortion Ban and the Role of the Shadow Docket", in Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, U.S., September 29, 2021
Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing titled Texas Unconstitutional Abortion Ban and the Role of the Shadow Docket, in Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, U.S., September 29, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.09.2021
© REUTERS / POOL
Subscribe
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
All materialsWrite to the author
Back in 2018, the future unofficial leader of the progressive wing of the Democratic Party, also known as the "Squad," protested against President Trump's migration practices, publicly stating that the US "stole refugee children from their parents, & caged them." Photos of her crying near a fence were widely criticized for being staged, however.
As the United States is witnessing an unprecedented migrant surge at its southern border, Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas urged Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York to "cry in front of the Biden cages," in an interview with Fox News on Wednesday.
President Joe Biden, Ocasio-Cortez, Vice President Harris, and other Democrats were challenged by the senator to visit the southern border and witness the "Biden cages" for themselves, according to the report.
"Let’s see AOC cry in front of the Biden cages. Let’s see Joe Biden or Kamala Harris or [White House press secretary] Jen Psaki say 'there is no border crisis’ as we stand in front of the Biden cages," Cruz said.
Cruz railed against Biden's handling of the border issue before attacking Ocasio-Cortez over a photo of her sobbing that she shot near a Texas border facility back in 2018.

"I challenge every one of them: I challenge Biden, I challenge Harris, I challenge AOC, who famously had a picture of her pretending to cry in front of a cage with children," Cruz dared. "Come down to the Biden cages now, which are bigger and more full."

Cruz also claimed that the "manmade" crisis at the US southern border could be solved by returning to "the policies that work" implemented by the incumbent president's predecessor.
According to Cruz, the Biden administration is "lying and they’re counting on the media to cover up their lies, and it’s incredibly cynical and it’s wrong."
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki listens as U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas speaks about an investigation into the treatment of Haitian migrants on the U.S.-Mexican border, during the daily briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 24, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.09.2021
Republicans Slam DHS Chief Mayorkas for Allowing Thousands of Haitians Into US
Yesterday, 03:16 GMT
Cruz yet again blasted the White House for "attacking the Border Patrol, vowing that they will pay for doing their job," as well as "repeating the outright lie" that agents were carrying whips when they were carrying horse reins, calling it a "low point, even for this White House."

"I’m proud to know quite a few heroes in our Border Patrol, and, even before Biden’s slander, they were demoralized and dispirited because under the Biden-Harris administration, they risk their lives to apprehend drug traffickers and human traffickers only to see their political superiors release them through the revolving door of Biden’s open borders," Cruz stated.

According to the politician, as of now, the Border Patrol officials are "having their work undermined," as the White House has promised political revenge because "the open-border radicals in the Democratic Party believe that the Border Patrol are what [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi calls them: stormtroopers, analogizing them to Nazi soldiers."

"That is grotesquely unfair. It is wrong, destructive -- I am amazed that every Border Patrol agent in America doesn’t say ‘to hell with it’ and refuse to come back to work," Cruz continued, remarking that agents of all ages are "quitting" the agency.

More than 15,000 migrants, largely from Haiti, landed in Del Rio, Texas, earlier this month, forcing the state of Texas to proclaim a state of emergency and send more state police officers and National Guard troops to block the flow. Images of Border Patrol officials apprehending migrants were widely posted on social media, eliciting significant condemnation.
101000
Discuss
Popular comments
War criminal and zio-traitor cruz is more of a crying bi*ch than she could ever be. A charater that makes wilkes-booth look patriotic.
vtvot tak
30 September, 02:30 GMT
000000
Put them in the octogon, I bet Ocasio-Cortez would kick his arse. I'm not much of a fan of Ocasio-Cortez, but she stands miles above the govno war criminal/traitor cruz represents.
vtvot tak
30 September, 02:35 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
23:39 GMTBiden Should Appoint Envoy for Closing Guantanamo, Ex-Muslim Chaplain at Gitmo Says
23:27 GMTUS Aviation Agency Says Virgin Galactic May Resume Operations After Closing Mishap Probe
23:23 GMTTed Cruz Dares AOC to Weep Before 'Biden Cages' for Migrants at Southern Border - Report
23:19 GMTUS House of Representatives Passes Bill to Suspend Debt Ceiling Through December 16, 2022
22:35 GMTSearch for Gabby Petito Leads to Discovery of Missing Man’s Body
22:20 GMTLA Judge Suspends Britney Spears' Father as Conservator of Her Estate, Reports Say
22:13 GMTMilley Blamed State Department for Hampering Afghanistan Evacuation – Reports
21:57 GMTWhat Is the Brain-Eating Amoeba That Recently Killed a Child in Texas and How to Avoid It
21:50 GMTUS to Run Out of Cash by Late October, Early November if Debt Limit Not Increased
21:44 GMTUS Marines Forced to Clean Up Trash, Paint Over Obscene Graffiti Before Leaving Afghanistan - Report
21:37 GMTBiden Rejected Request to Meet With Abbas on Margins of UNGA - Reports
21:22 GMTKim Jong Un Says He's Willing to Restore Inter-Korean Hotline Starting in October - Report
21:16 GMTVideo: RAAF Releases Cockpit Footage of Military Jet Flying Among Brisbane's Skyscrapers
21:07 GMTHouse Republicans Are Split on Infrastructure Bill as Vote Approaches
20:28 GMTUS Senate Parliamentarian Rejects Democrats' Backup Immigration Plan - Reports
20:25 GMTJournalist Shot Dead During Lunch in Hotel in Central Mexico
20:18 GMTFurther Deterioration of German-Russian Relations Possible If Greens Enter Gov't, AfD Lawmaker Says
20:15 GMTNBA Players Won’t Get Paid for Games They Miss Due to Vaccine Requirements
20:06 GMTWhite House Says Working 'Around the Clock' With Congress to Avoid Government Shutdown
19:54 GMTWhat's in it for Iran? Three Ways Tehran Will Benefit From Joining Shanghai Pact