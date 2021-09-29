Registration was successful!
Study Shows Massive Drop in Life Expectancy Due to Covid-19 Pandemic
According to a new study, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused the biggest drop in life expectancy in Western Europe since World War II and undone years of life... 29.09.2021, Sputnik International
western europe
Study Shows Massive Drop in Life Expectancy Due to Covid-19 Pandemic

01:05 GMT 29.09.2021
© REUTERS / CHINA DAILYMedical workers in protective suits attend to novel coronavirus patients at the intensive care unit (ICU) of a designated hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, February 6, 2020.
According to a new study, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused the biggest drop in life expectancy in Western Europe since World War II and undone years of life expectancy gains, with the United States being hit particularly hard.
The study, published in the International Journal of Epidemiology, examined data sets from 29 different countries, and found that 27 saw reductions in life expectancy. On average, it took these countries 5.6 years to gain one year of life expectancy.
The loss of one year or greater in life expectancy was seen in 11 countries for men and eight countries for women.
The United States was hit particularly hard by the pandemic, with men losing an average of 2.2 years and women 1.7 years from their life expectancy. In the US, people under the age of 60 were the primary cause for the loss of life expectancy, which was the inverse for individuals in Western Europe.
The study largely attributes the loss in life expectancy to the COVID-19 pandemic, but does quantify for non-Covid related deaths.
Well duh, that's what you get for taking the death in a bottle jab. And, like the fabled iceberg, this is only the tip of what is to come from those same jabs.
TruePatriot
29 September, 04:22 GMT1
