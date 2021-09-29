Registration was successful!
Search for Gabby Petito Leads to Discovery of Missing Man's Body
The high-profile search for Gabby Petito leads a rescue team to the body of a missing hiker Robert Lowery, who disappeared in the same park where Petito's body was found. 29.09.2021
The body of the 46-year-old Texas father of two was found after the case of Gabby Petito provided crucial tips and search efforts.Lowery was last seen walking on the Black Canyon Trail in the Bridger-Teton National Forest on August 20 holding a black duffel bag, sleeping bag and tent.The Teton County Search and Rescue team located a body matching Mr. Lowery's description on Tuesday at the base of the Teton Pass, about 65 kms (40 miles) from where Ms. Petito's body was found, and confirmed in a statement on Tuesday that a body matching Lowery's description has been recovered.Mr. Lowery had allegedly traveled from Houston to Wyoming on August 19 to explore a popular hiking and mountain biking trail named the Black Canyon Trail.In a statement to KPRC, Mr. Lowery's family said they were grateful for the help in finding him."Bob has been a wonderful father, son, brother and friend.""We specially want to thank Teton County Sheriff's Deputy Chad Sachse and his department for all of their work during this month that Bob has been missing."Authorities presumably don't believe that the two cases are connected.The cause of death is under investigation, as the family awaits the Teton County, Wyoming coroner's report.
22:35 GMT 29.09.2021 (Updated: 22:36 GMT 29.09.2021)
A makeshift memorial for Gabby Petito is seen, after a woman's body found in a Wyoming national park was identified as that of the missing 22-year-old travel blogger, near North Port City Hall in North Port, Florida, U.S., September 22, 2021
A makeshift memorial for Gabby Petito is seen, after a woman's body found in a Wyoming national park was identified as that of the missing 22-year-old travel blogger, near North Port City Hall in North Port, Florida, U.S., September 22, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.09.2021
© REUTERS / SHANNON STAPLETON
The high-profile search for Gabby Petito leads a rescue team to the body of a missing hiker Robert Lowery, who disappeared in the same park where Petito’s body was found.
The body of the 46-year-old Texas father of two was found after the case of Gabby Petito provided crucial tips and search efforts.
Lowery was last seen walking on the Black Canyon Trail in the Bridger-Teton National Forest on August 20 holding a black duffel bag, sleeping bag and tent.
The Teton County Search and Rescue team located a body matching Mr. Lowery’s description on Tuesday at the base of the Teton Pass, about 65 kms (40 miles) from where Ms. Petito’s body was found, and confirmed in a statement on Tuesday that a body matching Lowery’s description has been recovered.

“The widespread news coverage of the Gabby Petito search helped bring light to Lowery’s case, and resulted in at least two members of the public calling local authorities this past weekend with new information about his possible last seen point,” said Teton County Search and Rescue.

Mr. Lowery had allegedly traveled from Houston to Wyoming on August 19 to explore a popular hiking and mountain biking trail named the Black Canyon Trail.
In a statement to KPRC, Mr. Lowery’s family said they were grateful for the help in finding him.
"Bob has been a wonderful father, son, brother and friend.”
“We specially want to thank Teton County Sheriff’s Deputy Chad Sachse and his department for all of their work during this month that Bob has been missing.”
Authorities presumably don't believe that the two cases are connected.
The cause of death is under investigation, as the family awaits the Teton County, Wyoming coroner’s report.
