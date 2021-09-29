https://sputniknews.com/20210929/search-for-gabby-petito-leads-to-discovery-of-missing-mans-body-1089531247.html

Search for Gabby Petito Leads to Discovery of Missing Man’s Body

Search for Gabby Petito Leads to Discovery of Missing Man’s Body

The high-profile search for Gabby Petito leads a rescue team to the body of a missing hiker Robert Lowery, who disappeared in the same park where Petito’s body... 29.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-29T22:35+0000

2021-09-29T22:35+0000

2021-09-29T22:36+0000

us

death

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/17/1089345822_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_636b734f5d9679ca43223922e5c767c3.jpg

The body of the 46-year-old Texas father of two was found after the case of Gabby Petito provided crucial tips and search efforts.Lowery was last seen walking on the Black Canyon Trail in the Bridger-Teton National Forest on August 20 holding a black duffel bag, sleeping bag and tent.The Teton County Search and Rescue team located a body matching Mr. Lowery’s description on Tuesday at the base of the Teton Pass, about 65 kms (40 miles) from where Ms. Petito’s body was found, and confirmed in a statement on Tuesday that a body matching Lowery’s description has been recovered.Mr. Lowery had allegedly traveled from Houston to Wyoming on August 19 to explore a popular hiking and mountain biking trail named the Black Canyon Trail.In a statement to KPRC, Mr. Lowery’s family said they were grateful for the help in finding him."Bob has been a wonderful father, son, brother and friend.”“We specially want to thank Teton County Sheriff’s Deputy Chad Sachse and his department for all of their work during this month that Bob has been missing.”Authorities presumably don't believe that the two cases are connected.The cause of death is under investigation, as the family awaits the Teton County, Wyoming coroner’s report.

Harry James I'm here to explore the safest and most amazing treatment for herpes. I was positive for a deadly virus called Herpes for 5 years, I lost hope. Until I searched online to find out and educate myself in the treatment of the herpes virus, and saw the online testimony of Dr. Nelson about how many people treat HERPES, DIABETES, HIV and AIDS. So I decided to contact a doctor, I contacted him to find out how he could help me, and he told me that he would help me with the natural herbs he produces. And they recommended it to me, I used medicine as a tool and I was cured. and I was healed! It's really like a dream, but now I'm so happy! That's why I decided to add more comments to save more people like me! And I assured you that if you use his natural herbs, he also has a cure that can cure all kinds of diseases. You can contact him at @EMAIL; drnelsonsaliu10@gmail.com / WHATSAPP @ + 14436204203 0

vot tak Thumbs down 0

5

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Adriana Montes https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg

Adriana Montes https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Adriana Montes https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg

us, death