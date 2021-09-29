Registration was successful!
International
LIVE: Lava Continues to Flow From Volcano on Spanish Island of La Palma

Russian President Putin and Turkish President Erdogan Meet in Sochi
Russian President Putin and Turkish President Erdogan Meet in Sochi
The leaders are expected to discuss regional and global issues, paying special attention to the current developments in Syria, Libya, Afghanistan and... 29.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-29T10:46+0000
2021-09-29T11:07+0000
recep tayyip erdogan
world
vladimir putin
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107848/58/1078485864_0:151:3103:1896_1920x0_80_0_0_f7918a77a6ecb80557fb517679de4022.jpg
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan hold bilateral talks in Sochi.For Putin, this will be the first public face-to-face meeting since he went into quarantine in connection with the many cases of COVID-19 detected in his entourage. Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Russian President Putin and Turkish President Erdogan Meet in Sochi

10:46 GMT 29.09.2021 (Updated: 11:07 GMT 29.09.2021)
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meet in Moscow on 5 March 2020
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meet in Moscow on 5 March 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.09.2021
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
/
Go to the photo bank
The leaders are expected to discuss regional and global issues, paying special attention to the current developments in Syria, Libya, Afghanistan and Transcaucasia.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan hold bilateral talks in Sochi.
For Putin, this will be the first public face-to-face meeting since he went into quarantine in connection with the many cases of COVID-19 detected in his entourage.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
