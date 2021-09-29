Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Lava Continues to Flow From Volcano on Spanish Island of La Palma
https://sputniknews.com/20210929/restless-anal-syndrome-reported-as-result-of-covid-19-1089520168.html
'Restless Anal Syndrome' Reported as Result of COVID-19
'Restless Anal Syndrome' Reported as Result of COVID-19
It’s well known that COVID-19 symptoms may include severe headaches, loss of taste, and a number of neurological disorders, however, one sufferer recently... 29.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-29T14:36+0000
2021-09-29T14:36+0000
news
world
asia & pacific
japan
coronavirus
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1d/1089520332_0:49:2049:1201_1920x0_80_0_0_c15d5044726c5257558d57d8edf34a84.jpg
A 77-year-old man from Japan was diagnosed with “restless anal syndrome” a few weeks after he recovered from COVID-19, according to a medical report submitted to BMC Infectious Diseases.The unnamed male was initially admitted to Tokyo Medical University Hospital after a positive COVID-19 diagnosis – after 21 days of treatment he was able to breath normally again, a team of Japanese researchers led by Dr Itaru Nakamura revealed.However, the man suffered from anxiety and insomnia after his lungs had recovered... another “urgent” issue affecting his anus then emerged.According to the report, the unfortunate condition left the Japanese man with “restless, deep anal discomfort” 10 cm from his “perennial region” between his genitals and anus.The patient started experiencing an urge to move, with the condition improving when he exercised but worsening when he tried to rest. The situation was especially severe in the evening and no amount of defecating apparently helped ease his suffering.Doctors ran a series of tests including a colonoscopy but found nothing abnormal.They reached the conclusion that the condition could only have been caused by COVID, making it the first ever documented “restless anal syndrome” diagnosis to be linked to the coronavirus.The syndrome is described as a variant of “restless legs syndrome” (RLS) – a more common neurological disorder that was actually observed among COVID-19 patients in the past. However, such anal discomfort in the aftermath of coronavirus infection has not been recorded by medical experts before.The report concludes that the patient was eventually prescribed an anti-anxiety clonazepam drug to alleviate his discomfort. The man continues to improve ten months into treatment but it’s not clear if his symptoms will return when he stops using meds.
japan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Aleksandra Serebriakova
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080393304_78:0:1748:1670_100x100_80_0_0_ef4647318d6a9287cf47e376d3794bc4.jpg
Aleksandra Serebriakova
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080393304_78:0:1748:1670_100x100_80_0_0_ef4647318d6a9287cf47e376d3794bc4.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1d/1089520332_110:0:1931:1366_1920x0_80_0_0_5d5315d097afecbb430a6121653e245e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, world, asia & pacific, japan, coronavirus, covid-19

'Restless Anal Syndrome' Reported as Result of COVID-19

14:36 GMT 29.09.2021
CC BY 2.0 / Marco Verch Professional Photographer / A man suffers from diarrhea and holds toilet paper roll A man suffers from diarrhea and holds toilet paper roll
A man suffers from diarrhea and holds toilet paper roll - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.09.2021
CC BY 2.0 / Marco Verch Professional Photographer / A man suffers from diarrhea and holds toilet paper roll
Subscribe
Aleksandra Serebriakova - Sputnik International
Aleksandra Serebriakova
Moscow-based Sputnik correspondent specializing in foreign affairs.
All materialsWrite to the author
It’s well known that COVID-19 symptoms may include severe headaches, loss of taste, and a number of neurological disorders, however, one sufferer recently revealed an "intimate" side effect....and it was news to medical workers.
A 77-year-old man from Japan was diagnosed with “restless anal syndrome” a few weeks after he recovered from COVID-19, according to a medical report submitted to BMC Infectious Diseases.
The unnamed male was initially admitted to Tokyo Medical University Hospital after a positive COVID-19 diagnosis – after 21 days of treatment he was able to breath normally again, a team of Japanese researchers led by Dr Itaru Nakamura revealed.
However, the man suffered from anxiety and insomnia after his lungs had recovered... another “urgent” issue affecting his anus then emerged.
According to the report, the unfortunate condition left the Japanese man with “restless, deep anal discomfort” 10 cm from his “perennial region” between his genitals and anus.
The patient started experiencing an urge to move, with the condition improving when he exercised but worsening when he tried to rest. The situation was especially severe in the evening and no amount of defecating apparently helped ease his suffering.
Doctors ran a series of tests including a colonoscopy but found nothing abnormal.
They reached the conclusion that the condition could only have been caused by COVID, making it the first ever documented “restless anal syndrome” diagnosis to be linked to the coronavirus.
The syndrome is described as a variant of “restless legs syndrome” (RLS) – a more common neurological disorder that was actually observed among COVID-19 patients in the past. However, such anal discomfort in the aftermath of coronavirus infection has not been recorded by medical experts before.
The report concludes that the patient was eventually prescribed an anti-anxiety clonazepam drug to alleviate his discomfort. The man continues to improve ten months into treatment but it’s not clear if his symptoms will return when he stops using meds.
012002
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:46 GMTGas Futures in Europe Hit New All-Time High Above $1,050 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters
15:44 GMTYou Can't Sit With us: Britain Wants China Out of UK-France Nuclear Plant Project, Says Report
15:32 GMTSnowden Hails 'Best News in Long Time' as Canada Grants Asylum to Family Who Hid Him in Hong Kong
15:32 GMTOrban: Hungary Decides on Its Own Where to Buy Gas, How to Get It
15:19 GMTNew 'Kim Disappearing Act'? DPRK Head 'Absent' During North Korea's 'Hypersonic Missile Test'
15:12 GMTREC Opens First Online Exhibition of Russian Products on Alibaba.com
15:10 GMTDebtpocalypse Now: Here’s What Will Happen if US Defaults on Its Mountain of Debt
14:49 GMTYouTube to Remove Anti-COVID-19 Vaccine Content
14:45 GMTSarah Everard's Mother Says She is 'Haunted' by the Horror of Her Daughter's Ordeal
14:36 GMT'Restless Anal Syndrome' Reported as Result of COVID-19
14:28 GMTUS Senate Can Take Action on Wednesday to Fund Gov't, Prevent Shutdown, Schumer Says
14:00 GMTImprovement of China-India Border Outpost Proves PLA’s Logistics Capability, Boosts Soldiers’ Morale
13:50 GMTArmy to the Rescue: UK to Mobilise Soldiers in ‘Couple of Days’ to Drive Tankers Amid Fuel Crisis
13:48 GMTExperts Say Mont Blanc's Elevation Decreased by 3 Feet Since 2017
13:14 GMTChina's J-20 Stealth Fighters With Domestic Engines Dazzle Crowd at Airshow China Opening
13:01 GMTAustralia Admits It Discussed Julian Assange Case With US Secretary of State Blinken
12:57 GMTAncient Text Shedding Light on Mystical Jewish Sect May Solve Enigma of Qumran’s Dead Sea Scrolls
12:46 GMT'Can't Compromise': Sidhu Lists Reasons for Leaving Post as Punjab Congress Chief Ahead of Polls
12:40 GMTTwitter Abuzz as Will Smith Confirms He And Wife Jada Have an Open Relationship Outside Marriage
12:36 GMTPakistan Rejects India's Charge of Infiltrating 'Militants' into Kashmir After LeT Operative Nabbed