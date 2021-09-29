Registration was successful!
R. Kelly Convicted of Human Trafficking; Pfizer Starts on COVID-19 Pill
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the conviction of R. Kelly that finally occurred after 30 years, the implementation of vaccine mandates in New York, the possible government shutdown, results of the German election, and the new wave of talks between the US and Russia.
Guests:Cordell Woodland - Producer for Fault Lines | R. Kelly Human Trafficking ConvictionTed Rall - Political cartoonist and syndicated columnist | Fight Over Biden's Economic Agenda &amp; NY Vaccine Deadline ExpiresMichelle Witte - Sputnik News analyst and host of Political Misfits | German ElectionsMark Sleboda - International relations and security analyst | 2nd Series of Talks Between US and RussiaIn the first hour, Cordell Woodland joined the show to talk about the utter failure of the music industry and legal system to allow R. Kelly to go unpunished for so long. This comes as R. Kelly finally gets convicted of human trafficking.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Ted Rall for a discussion on the actual implementation of vaccine mandates in America and specifically New York. Ted also talked about the pending government shutdown and what Democrats can do to prevent this. Michelle Witte also joined the conversation to talk about the results of the German election.In the third hour, Mark Sleboda joined the conversation to talk about the next round of stability talks between the United States of America and Russia. It is expected that a public announcement gets made on space weapon programs.
08:21 GMT 29.09.2021
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the conviction of R. Kelly that finally occurred after 30 years, the implementation of vaccine mandates in New York, the possible government shutdown, results of the German election, and the new wave of talks between the US and Russia.
Guests:
Cordell Woodland - Producer for Fault Lines | R. Kelly Human Trafficking Conviction
Ted Rall - Political cartoonist and syndicated columnist | Fight Over Biden's Economic Agenda & NY Vaccine Deadline Expires
Michelle Witte - Sputnik News analyst and host of Political Misfits | German Elections
Mark Sleboda - International relations and security analyst | 2nd Series of Talks Between US and Russia
In the first hour, Cordell Woodland joined the show to talk about the utter failure of the music industry and legal system to allow R. Kelly to go unpunished for so long. This comes as R. Kelly finally gets convicted of human trafficking.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Ted Rall for a discussion on the actual implementation of vaccine mandates in America and specifically New York. Ted also talked about the pending government shutdown and what Democrats can do to prevent this. Michelle Witte also joined the conversation to talk about the results of the German election.
In the third hour, Mark Sleboda joined the conversation to talk about the next round of stability talks between the United States of America and Russia. It is expected that a public announcement gets made on space weapon programs.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
