LIVE: Lava Continues to Flow From Volcano on Spanish Island of La Palma

recep tayyip erdogan
news
world
vladimir putin
syria
libya
"On the international agenda, we are cooperating quite successfully. I mean both Syria and our contacts, coordination of positions on Libya. The Russian-Turkish ceasefire control centre on the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia is actively operating," Putin said.Putin added that the countries' cooperation guarantees stability.According to the Russian president, negotiations between Russia and Turkey are not always smooth but the countries have learned to find compromises."Negotiations are sometimes difficult, but with a positive final result. Our ministries have learned to find compromises that are beneficial for both countries," Putin said. Russia-Turkish Trade Ties BlossomThe relations between Russia and Turkey are developing successfully, as the bilateral trade surged by over 50% year-on-year in the first nine months of 2021, Vladimir Putin said.Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that the first unit of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant (NPP), which Russia's Rosatom is constructing in Turkey's south, could open next year.After inspecting the NPP construction site in mid-September, the Turkish president said the first power unit could be operational by May 2023."The construction continues as planned ... I believe we will be able to open the first unit next year," Erdogan said.
Putin Praises Russian-Turkish Cooperation on Libya, Syria, Other International Issues

11:19 GMT 29.09.2021 (Updated: 11:23 GMT 29.09.2021)
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev / Go to the photo bankRussian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meet in Moscow on 5 March 2020
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meet in Moscow on 5 March 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.09.2021
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
/
Go to the photo bank
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow and Ankara are successfully cooperating on a number of international issues, including Libya and Syria, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Sochi.
"On the international agenda, we are cooperating quite successfully. I mean both Syria and our contacts, coordination of positions on Libya. The Russian-Turkish ceasefire control centre on the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia is actively operating," Putin said.
Putin added that the countries' cooperation guarantees stability.
According to the Russian president, negotiations between Russia and Turkey are not always smooth but the countries have learned to find compromises.

"Negotiations are sometimes difficult, but with a positive final result. Our ministries have learned to find compromises that are beneficial for both countries," Putin said.

Russia-Turkish Trade Ties Blossom

The relations between Russia and Turkey are developing successfully, as the bilateral trade surged by over 50% year-on-year in the first nine months of 2021, Vladimir Putin said.


"I am pleased to note the positive development of our relations. Relevant agencies maintain cooperation in all areas...Last year, our trade declined by over 20%. This year, over the past nine months or even 8.5 [months], we see a growth of over 55%. This means we not only compensated for everything lost during the pandemic year but achieved an over 30% increase," Putin said.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that the first unit of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant (NPP), which Russia's Rosatom is constructing in Turkey's south, could open next year.

After inspecting the NPP construction site in mid-September, the Turkish president said the first power unit could be operational by May 2023.

"The construction continues as planned ... I believe we will be able to open the first unit next year," Erdogan said.
© 2021 Sputnik.
