Photo: Cuomo Enjoys Fishing Trip With His Dog After Resigning in Disgrace
01:01 GMT 29.09.2021 (Updated: 01:09 GMT 29.09.2021)
© REUTERS / CAITLIN OCHSNew York Governor Andrew Cuomo arrives to depart in his helicopter after announcing his resignation in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 10, 2021.
Despite photos illustrating real affection between the two, there have been reports the former New York governor initially tried to get rid of his dog Captain after his resignation, prompted by a sexual harassment investigation. Cuomo is said to have left the dog in the Executive Mansion while visiting a sister in Westchester County.
Andrew Cuomo has revealed his activities since resigning as governor of New York in August as a result of a sexual misconduct controversy and investigation. The 63-year-old shared a new series of images on his Instagram account, featuring his loyal buddy, a dog named Captain.
The ex-governor shared photos of his Siberian Husky mix apparently licking his face while relaxing on a boat off the coast of Long Island. The two appeared to be on a fishing excursion. And Cuomo was dressed in blue shorts, a white polo shirt, and an American flag hat.
"The fall bass run is coming & Captain is ready," he wrote in the caption of the photo.
According to an earlier report, at the time of Cuomo's resignation, he invited staff at the Executive Mansion to take Captain, and one agreed. However, the dog, which reportedly has a history of biting, was returned to the mansion only a few days later. He refuted such allegations.
Some people just can't get the facts straight. Yes, I was downstate monitoring storm response for a few days, but Captain and I are a man and his dog. He is part of our family and that’s the way it will always be. pic.twitter.com/x2KMpBLKwL— Archive: Governor Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) August 24, 2021
Cuomo's possessions were reportedly delivered to his sister Maria Cole's home in Purchase when he left the Executive Mansion in Albany. According to reports, she has lived there with her husband, fashion designer Kenneth Cole, since the mid-2000s.
Ever since late August, the disgraced governor has been staying at his pal Jeffrey Sachs' Southampton home, per the New York Post.
Cuomo, who served as governor of New York for a decade, resigned in mid-August after a new investigation led by Attorney General Letitia James revealed that he had sexually assaulted about a dozen female employees. He has categorically denied any misconduct.