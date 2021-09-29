Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210929/photo-cuomo-enjoys-fishing-trip-with-his-dog-after-resigning-in-disgrace-1089500635.html
Photo: Cuomo Enjoys Fishing Trip With His Dog After Resigning in Disgrace
Photo: Cuomo Enjoys Fishing Trip With His Dog After Resigning in Disgrace
Despite photos illustrating real affection between the two, there have been reports the former New York governor initially tried to get rid of his dog Captain... 29.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-29T01:01+0000
2021-09-29T01:09+0000
new york
andrew cuomo
us
governor
governor andrew cuomo
viral
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/0a/1083575811_0:0:3070:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_ccc635f7a5457c5de39f2329a2416ca1.jpg
Andrew Cuomo has revealed his activities since resigning as governor of New York in August as a result of a sexual misconduct controversy and investigation. The 63-year-old shared a new series of images on his Instagram account, featuring his loyal buddy, a dog named Captain.The ex-governor shared photos of his Siberian Husky mix apparently licking his face while relaxing on a boat off the coast of Long Island. The two appeared to be on a fishing excursion. And Cuomo was dressed in blue shorts, a white polo shirt, and an American flag hat.According to an earlier report, at the time of Cuomo's resignation, he invited staff at the Executive Mansion to take Captain, and one agreed. However, the dog, which reportedly has a history of biting, was returned to the mansion only a few days later. He refuted such allegations.Cuomo's possessions were reportedly delivered to his sister Maria Cole's home in Purchase when he left the Executive Mansion in Albany. According to reports, she has lived there with her husband, fashion designer Kenneth Cole, since the mid-2000s.Ever since late August, the disgraced governor has been staying at his pal Jeffrey Sachs' Southampton home, per the New York Post.Cuomo, who served as governor of New York for a decade, resigned in mid-August after a new investigation led by Attorney General Letitia James revealed that he had sexually assaulted about a dozen female employees. He has categorically denied any misconduct.
new york
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Kirill Kurevlev
Kirill Kurevlev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/0a/1083575811_181:0:2912:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2ca89294d8d746fb63d7c19ecfe6540e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
new york, andrew cuomo, us, governor, governor andrew cuomo, viral

Photo: Cuomo Enjoys Fishing Trip With His Dog After Resigning in Disgrace

01:01 GMT 29.09.2021 (Updated: 01:09 GMT 29.09.2021)
© REUTERS / CAITLIN OCHSNew York Governor Andrew Cuomo arrives to depart in his helicopter after announcing his resignation in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 10, 2021.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo arrives to depart in his helicopter after announcing his resignation in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 10, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.09.2021
© REUTERS / CAITLIN OCHS
Subscribe
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
All materialsWrite to the author
Despite photos illustrating real affection between the two, there have been reports the former New York governor initially tried to get rid of his dog Captain after his resignation, prompted by a sexual harassment investigation. Cuomo is said to have left the dog in the Executive Mansion while visiting a sister in Westchester County.
Andrew Cuomo has revealed his activities since resigning as governor of New York in August as a result of a sexual misconduct controversy and investigation. The 63-year-old shared a new series of images on his Instagram account, featuring his loyal buddy, a dog named Captain.
The ex-governor shared photos of his Siberian Husky mix apparently licking his face while relaxing on a boat off the coast of Long Island. The two appeared to be on a fishing excursion. And Cuomo was dressed in blue shorts, a white polo shirt, and an American flag hat.

"The fall bass run is coming & Captain is ready," he wrote in the caption of the photo.

According to an earlier report, at the time of Cuomo's resignation, he invited staff at the Executive Mansion to take Captain, and one agreed. However, the dog, which reportedly has a history of biting, was returned to the mansion only a few days later. He refuted such allegations.
Cuomo's possessions were reportedly delivered to his sister Maria Cole's home in Purchase when he left the Executive Mansion in Albany. According to reports, she has lived there with her husband, fashion designer Kenneth Cole, since the mid-2000s.
Ever since late August, the disgraced governor has been staying at his pal Jeffrey Sachs' Southampton home, per the New York Post.
Cuomo, who served as governor of New York for a decade, resigned in mid-August after a new investigation led by Attorney General Letitia James revealed that he had sexually assaulted about a dozen female employees. He has categorically denied any misconduct.
010003
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
01:18 GMTUnited Airlines to Layoff 593 Employees for Not Getting Vaccinated
01:05 GMTStudy Shows Massive Drop in Life Expectancy Due to Covid-19 Pandemic
01:01 GMTPhoto: Cuomo Enjoys Fishing Trip With His Dog After Resigning in Disgrace
00:56 GMTLava From Spain’s La Palma Island Volcano Reaches Ocean, Causing Possible Evaporation of Toxic Gases
00:19 GMT‘Making Ourselves Be Respected’: Macron Calls For European Army As US ‘Focused on Itself’
00:01 GMT‘Normal Life’ Won’t Return Without Pfizer’s Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Boosters, CEO Bourla Says
YesterdayUS House Republicans Seek Name of Official Who Approved Drone Strike on Afghan Aid Worker
YesterdayGeorgia Spa Shootings Suspect Pleads Not Guilty to Killings in Fulton County - Reports
YesterdayUS Air Force Chief ‘Hyper-Focused’ on Growing China Challenge in Pacific
YesterdayThere’s a New Sheriff in Town: FC Sheriff Upset Real Madrid in Champions League
YesterdayForgetful Joe Gets His Share of Fact-Checking
YesterdaySterling’s Drop Worries Investors Over State of Economy
YesterdayUS Court Deems Evidence Against Ex-Peruvian President Toledo 'Sufficient' for Extradition - Report
YesterdayACLU Chief Apologizes For Changing RBG’s Quote in Favor of ‘Woke’ Lexis - Report
YesterdayDPRK Claims Tuesday's Missile Test Was of a New Hypersonic Weapon Named Hwasong-8
YesterdayUS Republicans’ Support for Prosecution of January 6 Rioters Plunges 22% - Poll
YesterdayTrudeau Says Next Government Will Focus on Vaccine Mandates, Ending Pandemic
YesterdayEurozone Faces Supply Bottlenecks, Higher Inflation Amid 'Atypical' Recovery
YesterdayUS Tech Stocks Down Most Since March as Inflation, Rate Hike Worry Roil Wall Street
YesterdayMessi Scores His First Goal for PSG in Champions League Game Against Man City