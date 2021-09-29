https://sputniknews.com/20210929/orban-hungary-decides-on-its-own-where-to-buy-gas-how-to-get-it-1089522799.html

Orban: Hungary Decides on Its Own Where to Buy Gas, How to Get It

"Hungary is a sovereign country, we ourselves decide from whom to buy gas, and we ourselves decide which way to deliver it. We choose the route that will provide us with the greatest security. And no one can advise us on this," Orban said, commenting on Kiev's objection to the conclusion of a new agreement between Gazprom and Hungary on gas supplies to this country.On Monday, Budapest and Russia's Gazprom signed a new contract on supplies of 4.5 billion cubic meters of gas per year to Hungary over the next 15 years. Of that, 3.5 billion cubic meters of gas will be delivered through Serbia and 1 billion cubic meters via Austria. The agreement comes into force on 1 October. Terms can be changed after 10 years.

