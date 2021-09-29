Registration was successful!
LIVE: Lava Continues to Flow From Volcano on Spanish Island of La Palma
Orban: Hungary Decides on Its Own Where to Buy Gas, How to Get It
Orban: Hungary Decides on Its Own Where to Buy Gas, How to Get It
PRAGUE (Sputnik) - Hungary is a sovereign country and decides on its own where to buy gas and how to get it, choosing a safer way to get gas, Hungarian Prime... 29.09.2021, Sputnik International
viktor orban
news
russia
hungary
gas
"Hungary is a sovereign country, we ourselves decide from whom to buy gas, and we ourselves decide which way to deliver it. We choose the route that will provide us with the greatest security. And no one can advise us on this," Orban said, commenting on Kiev's objection to the conclusion of a new agreement between Gazprom and Hungary on gas supplies to this country.On Monday, Budapest and Russia's Gazprom signed a new contract on supplies of 4.5 billion cubic meters of gas per year to Hungary over the next 15 years. Of that, 3.5 billion cubic meters of gas will be delivered through Serbia and 1 billion cubic meters via Austria. The agreement comes into force on 1 October. Terms can be changed after 10 years.
russia
hungary
viktor orban, news, russia, hungary, gas

Orban: Hungary Decides on Its Own Where to Buy Gas, How to Get It

15:32 GMT 29.09.2021
© REUTERS / BERNADETT SZABOHungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban attends the opening session of parliament in Budapest, Hungary, September 20, 2021.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban attends the opening session of parliament in Budapest, Hungary, September 20, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.09.2021
© REUTERS / BERNADETT SZABO
PRAGUE (Sputnik) - Hungary is a sovereign country and decides on its own where to buy gas and how to get it, choosing a safer way to get gas, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Wednesday at a press conference in the Czech town of Usti nad Labem.
"Hungary is a sovereign country, we ourselves decide from whom to buy gas, and we ourselves decide which way to deliver it. We choose the route that will provide us with the greatest security. And no one can advise us on this," Orban said, commenting on Kiev's objection to the conclusion of a new agreement between Gazprom and Hungary on gas supplies to this country.
On Monday, Budapest and Russia's Gazprom signed a new contract on supplies of 4.5 billion cubic meters of gas per year to Hungary over the next 15 years. Of that, 3.5 billion cubic meters of gas will be delivered through Serbia and 1 billion cubic meters via Austria. The agreement comes into force on 1 October. Terms can be changed after 10 years.
