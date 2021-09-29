https://sputniknews.com/20210929/not-the-friendliest-musk-slams-biden-administration-says-it-seems-to-be-controlled-by-unions-1089523392.html

'Not the Friendliest': Musk Slams Biden Administration, Says It 'Seems to Be Controlled by Unions'

'Not the Friendliest': Musk Slams Biden Administration, Says It 'Seems to Be Controlled by Unions'

The Tesla CEO said that the current US administration is a “little biased or something.” 29.09.2021, Sputnik International

Tech mogul extraordinaire Elon Musk complained about US President Biden’s attitude towards Tesla Inc. on Tuesday while speaking at the Code Conference in California.When Musk was asked at the event about mocking Biden in a tweet over the POTUS apparently not acknowledging the Inspiration4, SpaceX’s first non-professional space mission, Musk said that the current administration is “not the friendliest.”Implying that the lack of an invitation was “maybe a little biased or something,” Musk mused about the Biden administration being “not the friendliest.”As the newspaper points out, when White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked by a reporter if Tesla wasn’t invited to the aforementioned EV event because the company employees weren’t unionised, she replied: “These are the three largest employers of the United Auto Workers, so I’ll let you draw your own conclusion.”Earlier this month, Musk also dropped a snarky remark about Biden when one social media user inquired on Twitter, apparently referring to the Inspiration4 mission: “The president of the United States has refused to even acknowledge the four newest American astronauts who helped raise hundreds of millions of dollars for St. Jude. What’s your theory on why that is?”“He’s still sleeping,” Musk replied.

