Next Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Promises to Focus on Security, Diplomacy

Next Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Promises to Focus on Security, Diplomacy

“As for diplomacy and security assurances, I am talking about three determinations. These include the determination to defend the fundamental values ​​and, above all, democracy. These include the determination to protect the peace and stability of our country. These include the determination to contribute to addressing global issues, thus showing our presence in the global community and defending our national interests. On the basis of these three determinations, I will advance foreign policy and security measures, and achieve the creation of a free and open Indo-Pacific region," Kishida stated at a press conference at the party's headquarters.Kishida is known for his capacity to make compromises and listen carefully to the interlocutor. During the election campaign, he showed a notebook, dubbed by the journalists "Kishida's notebook," which he always carries with him and where he writes down the wishes and aspirations of people he meets while travelling around the country.Earlier, Fumio Kishida was elected to head the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, outcompeting Administrative Reform Minister Taro Kono in the runoff, and is now set to become the new prime minister.The parliamentary session for electing a new prime minister is scheduled for 4 October.

