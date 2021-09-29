https://sputniknews.com/20210929/new-kim-disappearing-act-dprk-head-absent-during-north-koreas-hypersonic-missile-test-1089520759.html

New 'Kim Disappearing Act'? DPRK Head 'Absent' During North Korea's 'Hypersonic Missile Test'

While KCNA reports do not mention Kim being present at either the missile test launch or Supreme People's Assembly session, they also don't explicitly state... 29.09.2021, Sputnik International

North Korea announced it had tested a hypersonic missile on Tuesday but the country’s state media report contained no mention of DPRK Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un being present at the launch.According to KCNA, the test launch was “watched” by Pak Jong-chon, “member of the Presidium of the Political Bureau and secretary of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea,” together with “leading officials in the sector of national defence science.”Kim Jong-un, however, is not mentioned in the report published on 29 September.Neither of the reports, however, specifically states that Kim Jong-un was absent from the events in question.Kim Jong-un has previously triggered intense speculation in Western press after going AWOL for weeks, only to reemerge safe and sound. Following his most recent disappearing act, he popped up looking noticeably thinner.

