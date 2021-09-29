Registration was successful!
New 'Kim Disappearing Act'? DPRK Head 'Absent' During North Korea's 'Hypersonic Missile Test'
New 'Kim Disappearing Act'? DPRK Head 'Absent' During North Korea's 'Hypersonic Missile Test'
While KCNA reports do not mention Kim being present at either the missile test launch or Supreme People's Assembly session, they also don't explicitly state... 29.09.2021
asia & pacific
democratic republic of north korea (dprk)
missile tests
kim jong-un
North Korea announced it had tested a hypersonic missile on Tuesday but the country’s state media report contained no mention of DPRK Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un being present at the launch.According to KCNA, the test launch was “watched” by Pak Jong-chon, “member of the Presidium of the Political Bureau and secretary of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea,” together with “leading officials in the sector of national defence science.”Kim Jong-un, however, is not mentioned in the report published on 29 September.Neither of the reports, however, specifically states that Kim Jong-un was absent from the events in question.Kim Jong-un has previously triggered intense speculation in Western press after going AWOL for weeks, only to reemerge safe and sound. Following his most recent disappearing act, he popped up looking noticeably thinner.
Andrei Dergalin
asia & pacific, democratic republic of north korea (dprk), missile tests, kim jong-un

New 'Kim Disappearing Act'? DPRK Head 'Absent' During North Korea's 'Hypersonic Missile Test'

15:19 GMT 29.09.2021
Andrei Dergalin
While KCNA reports do not mention Kim being present at either the missile test launch or Supreme People's Assembly session, they also don't explicitly state that he didn't attend the events.
North Korea announced it had tested a hypersonic missile on Tuesday but the country’s state media report contained no mention of DPRK Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un being present at the launch.
According to KCNA, the test launch was “watched” by Pak Jong-chon, “member of the Presidium of the Political Bureau and secretary of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea,” together with “leading officials in the sector of national defence science.”
Kim Jong-un, however, is not mentioned in the report published on 29 September.
In this June 30, 2019, file photo President Donald Trump, right, listens as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, speaks during their bilateral meeting inside the Freedom House at the border village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, South Korea - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.09.2021
Donald Trump Called North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un 'F**king Lunatic', New Book Claims
18 September, 12:03 GMT
Another recent KCNA story about the “first sitting of the fifth session of the 14th Supreme People's Assembly” also does not mention Kim being present, even as it lists numerous dignitaries who were in attendance by name.
Neither of the reports, however, specifically states that Kim Jong-un was absent from the events in question.
Kim Jong-un has previously triggered intense speculation in Western press after going AWOL for weeks, only to reemerge safe and sound. Following his most recent disappearing act, he popped up looking noticeably thinner.
