LIVE: Lava Continues to Flow From Volcano on Spanish Island of La Palma
MI6 Ex-Chief 'Added Authenticity' to New James Bond Film by Donating Prop, Says Media
MI6 Ex-Chief 'Added Authenticity' to New James Bond Film by Donating Prop, Says Media
While giving Sir Alex Younger a cameo role in the film as an extra was reportedly considered, it was "ultimately declined." 29.09.2021
2021-09-29T12:33+0000
2021-09-29T12:33+0000
Sir Alex Younger, former chief of the UK's M16 secret intelligence service, paid a clandestine visit to set of the latest James Bond movie ЭNo Time to DieЭ – and donated a prop, The Telegraph reports.According to the newspaper, Younger was invited to Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire before he left MI6 in September last year, where he was given a tour of the sets used in the film. The ex-spy chief was apparently keen to see the office of M, the fictional head of the intelligence service in the Bond franchise. He also spoke to members of the film’s cast, including Daniel Craig who portrays 007 and Ralph Fiennes who plays M. All actors and crew on set were reportedly sworn to secrecy about the spy chief’s visit.The newspaper also points out that the prospect of Younger making a cameo as an extra in the film "was considered but ultimately declined."
Andrei Dergalin
12:33 GMT 29.09.2021
Andrei Dergalin
While giving Sir Alex Younger a cameo role in the film as an extra was reportedly considered, it was “ultimately declined."
Sir Alex Younger, former chief of the UK's M16 secret intelligence service, paid a clandestine visit to set of the latest James Bond movie ЭNo Time to DieЭ – and donated a prop, The Telegraph reports.
According to the newspaper, Younger was invited to Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire before he left MI6 in September last year, where he was given a tour of the sets used in the film. The ex-spy chief was apparently keen to see the office of M, the fictional head of the intelligence service in the Bond franchise.
Younger reportedly donated his green ink pen to the set as a memento to "add authenticity to the movie."
He also spoke to members of the film’s cast, including Daniel Craig who portrays 007 and Ralph Fiennes who plays M. All actors and crew on set were reportedly sworn to secrecy about the spy chief’s visit.
The newspaper also points out that the prospect of Younger making a cameo as an extra in the film "was considered but ultimately declined."
