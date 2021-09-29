Registration was successful!
07.09.2021
Afghanistan
The future appears uncertain for Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban as US-led forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of occupation. As other nations continue to evacuate their citizens, the Central Asian country has been struck by political and humanitarian crises.
Members of House Armed Services Committee Take Shots at President Joe Biden
Members of House Armed Services Committee Take Shots at President Joe Biden
Members of the House Armed Services committee used the hearing and testimony of General Mark Milley, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, and General Frank... 29.09.2021, Sputnik International
afghanistan
joe biden
us president
lloyd austin
afghanistan
mark milley
The hearing started with a statement from Representative Mike Rogers (R-AL), who raised concerns that the President was delusional over the fallout from the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan.Republican lawmakers primarily focused their attention on the Biden administration’s handling of the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan when questioning General Mark Milley, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, and General Frank McKenzie. However, Gen. Milley’s alleged calls with his Chinese counterpart also drew the ire of lawmakers.An interview from August 19th, between President Joe Biden and ABC News' George Stephanopoulos, was consistently referenced. In the interview, Stephanopoulos asked President Joe Biden, “Your top military advisors warned against withdrawing on this timeline. They wanted you to keep about 2,500 troops,” to which Biden responded, “No, they didn't. It was split. Tha-- that wasn't true. That wasn't true.”Lawmakers wanted clarity over whether or not the administration’s top military advisors warned Biden of the consequences a full withdrawal carried. Their responses consistently contradicted the President’s account of the events.General Milley, General McKenzie, and Defense Secretary Austin painted a picture of how the withdrawal from Afghanistan unfolded. The trio consistently pointed to the Trump administration’s agreement with the Taliban* as being the starting point for the poor withdrawal from Afghanistan.The deal saw the US and coalition forces agree to withdraw their troops from Afghanistan on a timeline and in return, the Taliban would not harbor, train, or use Afghanistan as a launching pad for terrorist attacks. The agreement is said to have demoralized the Afghan security forces and spurred corruption amongst Afghan politicians and officials, who began to cut deals with the Taliban.While the environment of a failed withdrawal was set months before the Biden administration took office, the trio did not completely exonerate Biden from blame. The group believed that 2,500 to 3,000 troops should have been left behind to keep Kabul secure. That advice was not heeded in the end.General Milley did define what victory in Afghanistan would have looked like and confessed the chances were slim. He believed that an agreement between the Taliban and the Afghan government sharing power to end the civil conflict in the country would have been the only realistic victory. While he believed it was unlikely, he thought that chances weren’t zero.The committee also raised concerns over the military’s choice of airport for their evacuations, the failed drone strike that killed 10 Afghan civilians, and the geopolitical and military disadvantages presented by not having a base of operations in Afghanistan.*The Taliban is a terrorist organization banned in Russia and other countries
Members of aipacs house armed services committee take shots at president joe biden. There fixed for you, neocon.
afghanistan
joe biden, us president, lloyd austin, afghanistan, mark milley

Members of House Armed Services Committee Take Shots at President Joe Biden

19:11 GMT 29.09.2021
© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUEU.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the Delta variant and his administration's efforts to increase vaccinations, from the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., September 9, 2021
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the Delta variant and his administration's efforts to increase vaccinations, from the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., September 9, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.09.2021
© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE
Nevin Brown
Members of the House Armed Services committee used the hearing and testimony of General Mark Milley, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, and General Frank McKenzie to slam President Biden for his handling of the United States’ withdrawal from Afghanistan.
The hearing started with a statement from Representative Mike Rogers (R-AL), who raised concerns that the President was delusional over the fallout from the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan.
“This wasn’t an extraordinary success, it was an extraordinary disaster. It will go down in history as one of the greatest failures of American leadership,” he added.
Republican lawmakers primarily focused their attention on the Biden administration’s handling of the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan when questioning General Mark Milley, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, and General Frank McKenzie. However, Gen. Milley’s alleged calls with his Chinese counterpart also drew the ire of lawmakers.
An interview from August 19th, between President Joe Biden and ABC News' George Stephanopoulos, was consistently referenced. In the interview, Stephanopoulos asked President Joe Biden, “Your top military advisors warned against withdrawing on this timeline. They wanted you to keep about 2,500 troops,” to which Biden responded, “No, they didn't. It was split. Tha-- that wasn't true. That wasn't true.”
Lawmakers wanted clarity over whether or not the administration’s top military advisors warned Biden of the consequences a full withdrawal carried. Their responses consistently contradicted the President’s account of the events.
General Milley, General McKenzie, and Defense Secretary Austin painted a picture of how the withdrawal from Afghanistan unfolded. The trio consistently pointed to the Trump administration’s agreement with the Taliban* as being the starting point for the poor withdrawal from Afghanistan.
The deal saw the US and coalition forces agree to withdraw their troops from Afghanistan on a timeline and in return, the Taliban would not harbor, train, or use Afghanistan as a launching pad for terrorist attacks. The agreement is said to have demoralized the Afghan security forces and spurred corruption amongst Afghan politicians and officials, who began to cut deals with the Taliban.
While the environment of a failed withdrawal was set months before the Biden administration took office, the trio did not completely exonerate Biden from blame. The group believed that 2,500 to 3,000 troops should have been left behind to keep Kabul secure. That advice was not heeded in the end.
General Milley did define what victory in Afghanistan would have looked like and confessed the chances were slim. He believed that an agreement between the Taliban and the Afghan government sharing power to end the civil conflict in the country would have been the only realistic victory. While he believed it was unlikely, he thought that chances weren’t zero.
The committee also raised concerns over the military’s choice of airport for their evacuations, the failed drone strike that killed 10 Afghan civilians, and the geopolitical and military disadvantages presented by not having a base of operations in Afghanistan.
*The Taliban is a terrorist organization banned in Russia and other countries
Popular comments
Members of aipacs house armed services committee take shots at president joe biden. There fixed for you, neocon.
vtvot tak
29 September, 22:16 GMT
20:28 GMTUS Senate Parliamentarian Rejects Democrats' Backup Immigration Plan - Reports
20:25 GMTJournalist Shot Dead During Lunch in Hotel in Central Mexico
20:18 GMTFurther Deterioration of German-Russian Relations Possible If Greens Enter Gov't, AfD Lawmaker Says
20:15 GMTNBA Players Won’t Get Paid for Games They Miss Due to Vaccine Requirements
20:06 GMTWhite House Says Working 'Around the Clock' With Congress to Avoid Government Shutdown
19:54 GMTWhat's in it for Iran? Three Ways Tehran Will Benefit From Joining Shanghai Pact
19:34 GMTWHO Launches First-Ever Global Strategy To Eliminate Deadly Bacterial Meningitis By 2030
19:34 GMTIndia: BJP Proposes Law Against Religious Conversion in Karnataka, Catholic Bishops Raise Concerns
19:28 GMTTaliban Write to Modi Gov't Urging India to Resume Commercial Flights to Afghanistan
19:20 GMTBorder Towns to Sue Biden for ‘Failure to Enforce the Law’
19:11 GMTMembers of House Armed Services Committee Take Shots at President Joe Biden
18:58 GMTAmericans' Approval of Biden's Handling of Key Issues Sags, New Poll Shows
18:58 GMTParis Threatens to Retaliate in New Fishing Boat Row With UK Over Lack of Licenses
18:27 GMTDerp-artment of Homeland Security? DHS Said Everything Was Fine at Capitol 30+ Minutes Into Storming
18:06 GMTWill Out of Form Players Harm Indian Cricket Team's Chances in Upcoming ICC T20 World Cup?
17:55 GMT'Not the Friendliest': Musk Slams Biden Administration, Says It 'Seems to Be Controlled by Unions'
17:46 GMTFrench Foreign Minister: Crisis in Paris-Washington Relations Serious, It Has Not Ended
17:38 GMTManny Pacquiao Announces Retirement From Boxing as Philippine Icon Pursues Presidential Bid
17:07 GMTWhy GOP Has Good Reasons to Block Dems' Bill to Raise Debt Ceiling & Avert Government Shutdown
16:51 GMTNearly a Quarter Million Brits Left in the Lurch as Energy Suppliers Go Belly Up Amid Gas Crunch