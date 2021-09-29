Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2021
Afghanistan
The future appears uncertain for Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban as US-led forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of occupation. As other nations continue to evacuate their citizens, the Central Asian country has been struck by political and humanitarian crises.
https://sputniknews.com/20210929/marines-forced-to-clean-up-trash-paint-over-obscene-graffiti-before-leaving-afghanistan---report-1089527740.html
US Marines Forced to Clean Up Trash, Paint Over Obscene Graffiti Before Leaving Afghanistan - Report
US Marines Forced to Clean Up Trash, Paint Over Obscene Graffiti Before Leaving Afghanistan - Report
The hectic evacuation of US troops took place amid a lightning-fast offensive by the Taliban*, which took over the Afghan capital on August 15. The disorder... 29.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-29T21:44+0000
2021-09-29T21:59+0000
afghanistan
kabul
us
afghanistan
us marine corps
us troops in afghanistan
war in afghanistan
graffiti
kabul international airport
viral
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1d/1089529592_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_bb4c2b7e7c2616ecd9476db299713e6f.jpg
US Marines leaving the Kabul airport gave the Taliban and Daesh* a one-finger salute and scrawled dirty remarks on the walls, but were directed by commanders to remove the graffiti before leaving and pick up the trash scattered around in the last days of the withdrawal, The Washington Post reported.Several examples of the insults were uploaded on social media, one of which depicted a serviceman in front of a tiled wall at Hamid Karzai Airport with the phrase "F*сk ISIS + Taliban" spray-painted in black paint, as well as an image of male genitalia smeared in purple.Another image, deleted from the Instagram page where it was posted, but preserved by media, showed 12 men with firearms in front of an outdoor concrete barricade with the words "F**k ISIS, AFG 2021" spray-painted on it.And several others, still circulating on social networks, depict US soldiers and their Afghan allies with cardboard signs reading "F*сk the Taliban" in different variations.However, an unidentified Marine stationed at Hamid Karzai reportedly said that the graffiti on the walls was removed on commanders' orders.According to the report, First Lt. Jack Coppola, a Marine spokesman, said the cleanup was enforced to avoid any flights leaving the airport being delayed. However, the reason for the removal of the graffiti was not clarified.Meanwhile, to prevent the Taliban from using military equipment, troops were granted permission to destroy assets, including helicopters and armored trucks. The newspaper stated that many Marines described the event as cathartic, especially in the aftermath of a Daesh suicide bombing at one of the airport's entrances, the Abbey Gate, on August 26 that killed over 180 people, including 13 US service members. After all, there are still plenty of pictures showing the routine of the American Marines guarding the Kabul airport from possible attacks, as well as from a huge influx of refugees trying to leave the country through the only piece of land free from the rebels.According to the report, the troops had seen the horrors of Afghans attempting to exit the nation through the airport's Abbey Gate. Many of these forces were entrusted with security in order to prevent attacks and protect the Afghans and Americans at the airport. And because Taliban militants did not operate in that area, Abbey Gate became a much-desired destination for those Afghans seeking evacuation.The US Marine reportedly said that given that the US service members witnessed horrific atrocities and many dead bodies near the airport during those days, knowing the threat the situation has posed to them and to those hoping to flee, the troops questioned their job.*Terrorist organizations banned in Russia and many other states.
And there are soldiers that need to be court martialled over not following orders. I've seen lots of pictures and videos that show the place was left trashed and the mujahideen spending several days just cleaning up after the US slobs.
1
1
kabul
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Kirill Kurevlev
Kirill Kurevlev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1d/1089529592_340:0:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_470c34f723dbb2ecce3660e565c9f501.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
kabul, us, afghanistan, us marine corps, us troops in afghanistan, war in afghanistan, graffiti, kabul international airport, viral, us forces afghanistan, afghan war

US Marines Forced to Clean Up Trash, Paint Over Obscene Graffiti Before Leaving Afghanistan - Report

21:44 GMT 29.09.2021 (Updated: 21:59 GMT 29.09.2021)
© REUTERS / US MARINESU.S. Marines provide assistance during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 20, 2021.
U.S. Marines provide assistance during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 20, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.09.2021
© REUTERS / US MARINES
Subscribe
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
All materialsWrite to the author
The hectic evacuation of US troops took place amid a lightning-fast offensive by the Taliban*, which took over the Afghan capital on August 15. The disorder and chaos at Kabul airport deteriorated further after a terrorist attack rocked the city, killing more than 180 people, including 13 US servicemen.
US Marines leaving the Kabul airport gave the Taliban and Daesh* a one-finger salute and scrawled dirty remarks on the walls, but were directed by commanders to remove the graffiti before leaving and pick up the trash scattered around in the last days of the withdrawal, The Washington Post reported.
Several examples of the insults were uploaded on social media, one of which depicted a serviceman in front of a tiled wall at Hamid Karzai Airport with the phrase "F*сk ISIS + Taliban" spray-painted in black paint, as well as an image of male genitalia smeared in purple.
Another image, deleted from the Instagram page where it was posted, but preserved by media, showed 12 men with firearms in front of an outdoor concrete barricade with the words "F**k ISIS, AFG 2021" spray-painted on it.
And several others, still circulating on social networks, depict US soldiers and their Afghan allies with cardboard signs reading "F*сk the Taliban" in different variations.
However, an unidentified Marine stationed at Hamid Karzai reportedly said that the graffiti on the walls was removed on commanders' orders.

"My boys had to go … pick up every last piece of … trash for who? The Taliban?” the Marine is quoted in the report as saying. "It was a slap in the face to us."

According to the report, First Lt. Jack Coppola, a Marine spokesman, said the cleanup was enforced to avoid any flights leaving the airport being delayed. However, the reason for the removal of the graffiti was not clarified.
Meanwhile, to prevent the Taliban from using military equipment, troops were granted permission to destroy assets, including helicopters and armored trucks. The newspaper stated that many Marines described the event as cathartic, especially in the aftermath of a Daesh suicide bombing at one of the airport's entrances, the Abbey Gate, on August 26 that killed over 180 people, including 13 US service members.
After all, there are still plenty of pictures showing the routine of the American Marines guarding the Kabul airport from possible attacks, as well as from a huge influx of refugees trying to leave the country through the only piece of land free from the rebels.
According to the report, the troops had seen the horrors of Afghans attempting to exit the nation through the airport's Abbey Gate. Many of these forces were entrusted with security in order to prevent attacks and protect the Afghans and Americans at the airport. And because Taliban militants did not operate in that area, Abbey Gate became a much-desired destination for those Afghans seeking evacuation.
The US Marine reportedly said that given that the US service members witnessed horrific atrocities and many dead bodies near the airport during those days, knowing the threat the situation has posed to them and to those hoping to flee, the troops questioned their job.
“We wanted to be there,” the Marine stressed. “And then we realize that maybe I don’t want to be here, watching these people wade through this s**t river and wave papers, and I have to tell them no."
*Terrorist organizations banned in Russia and many other states.
900000
Discuss
Popular comments
And there are soldiers that need to be court martialled over not following orders. I've seen lots of pictures and videos that show the place was left trashed and the mujahideen spending several days just cleaning up after the US slobs.
TruePatriot
30 September, 01:12 GMT1
100000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
22:13 GMTMilley Blamed State Department for Hampering Afghanistan Evacuation – Reports
21:57 GMTWhat Is the Brain-Eating Amoeba That Recently Killed a Child in Texas and How to Avoid It
21:50 GMTUS to Run Out of Cash by Late October, Early November if Debt Limit Not Increased
21:44 GMTUS Marines Forced to Clean Up Trash, Paint Over Obscene Graffiti Before Leaving Afghanistan - Report
21:37 GMTBiden Rejected Request to Meet With Abbas on Margins of UNGA - Reports
21:22 GMTKim Says Willing to Restore Inter-Korean Hotline Starting in October - Report
21:16 GMTVideo: RAAF Releases Cockpit Footage of Military Jet Flying Among Brisbane's Skyscrapers
21:07 GMTHouse Republicans Are Split on Infrastructure Bill as Vote Approaches
20:28 GMTUS Senate Parliamentarian Rejects Democrats' Backup Immigration Plan - Reports
20:25 GMTJournalist Shot Dead During Lunch in Hotel in Central Mexico
20:18 GMTFurther Deterioration of German-Russian Relations Possible If Greens Enter Gov't, AfD Lawmaker Says
20:15 GMTNBA Players Won’t Get Paid for Games They Miss Due to Vaccine Requirements
20:06 GMTWhite House Says Working 'Around the Clock' With Congress to Avoid Government Shutdown
19:54 GMTWhat's in it for Iran? Three Ways Tehran Will Benefit From Joining Shanghai Pact
19:34 GMTWHO Launches First-Ever Global Strategy To Eliminate Deadly Bacterial Meningitis By 2030
19:34 GMTIndia: BJP Proposes Law Against Religious Conversion in Karnataka, Catholic Bishops Raise Concerns
19:28 GMTTaliban Write to Modi Gov't Urging India to Resume Commercial Flights to Afghanistan
19:20 GMTBorder Towns to Sue Biden for ‘Failure to Enforce the Law’
19:11 GMTMembers of House Armed Services Committee Take Shots at President Joe Biden
18:58 GMTAmericans' Approval of Biden's Handling of Key Issues Sags, New Poll Shows