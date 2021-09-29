Registration was successful!
Manny Pacquiao Announces Retirement From Boxing as Philippine Icon Pursues Presidential Bid
Manny Pacquiao Announces Retirement From Boxing as Philippine Icon Pursues Presidential Bid
Known for his excellent footwork and quick punches, Pacquiao is the only boxer in history to become world champion in eight different divisions of the sport.
Philippine senator and boxing legend Manny Pacquiao has retired from boxing, the superstar announced on Wednesday in an emotional video on Twitter.Pacquiao, who is planning to challenge the incumbent president - Rodrigo Duterte - in Philippines' forthcoming election, said that hanging up his gloves was the "hardest decision" he has ever made in his life."To the greatest fans and the greatest sport in the world, thank you! Thank you for all the wonderful memories. This is the hardest decision I've ever made, but I'm at peace with it. Chase your dreams, work hard, and watch what happens. Good bye boxing," the 42-year-old senator added.Pacquiao's decision to quit the sport, which served as a route out of poverty, came weeks after he was beaten in Las Vegas by Yordenis Ugas of Cuba in what transpires was his last professional fight. He joined politics in 2010 after winning a seat in the Philippines Congress. He represented the province of Sarangani on the island of Mindanao before being elected to the Senate in 2016.Pacquiao made no secret of his desire to contest the Asian nation's next presidential election and his decision to end his boxing career has finally put an end to months of speculation.
Known for his excellent footwork and quick punches, Pacquiao is the only boxer in history to become world champion in eight different divisions of the sport. The Filipino began his career as a 16-year-old and finished 26 years later after registering 62 victories, eight defeats, two draws.
Philippine senator and boxing legend Manny Pacquiao has retired from boxing, the superstar announced on Wednesday in an emotional video on Twitter.
Pacquiao, who is planning to challenge the incumbent president - Rodrigo Duterte - in Philippines' forthcoming election, said that hanging up his gloves was the "hardest decision" he has ever made in his life.
"I just heard the final bell. Boxing is over," Pacquiao, regarded as one of the most offensive pugilists of all times, said.
"To the greatest fans and the greatest sport in the world, thank you! Thank you for all the wonderful memories. This is the hardest decision I've ever made, but I'm at peace with it. Chase your dreams, work hard, and watch what happens. Good bye boxing," the 42-year-old senator added.
Pacquiao's decision to quit the sport, which served as a route out of poverty, came weeks after he was beaten in Las Vegas by Yordenis Ugas of Cuba in what transpires was his last professional fight.
He joined politics in 2010 after winning a seat in the Philippines Congress. He represented the province of Sarangani on the island of Mindanao before being elected to the Senate in 2016.
Pacquiao made no secret of his desire to contest the Asian nation's next presidential election and his decision to end his boxing career has finally put an end to months of speculation.
