Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Long Lines Persist Amid Ongoing Fuel Shortages in UK
- Sputnik International, 1920
UK Fuel Crisis
Fuel prices in the UK rose sharply in the end of the summer, creating a risk supply chain disruptions. The situation was aggravated by Brexit and the COVID-19 pandemic, due to which the number of truck drivers, including fuel tankers, has decreased.
https://sputniknews.com/20210929/long-lines-persist-amid-ongoing-fuel-shortages-in-uk-1089524440.html
Long Lines Persist Amid Ongoing Fuel Shortages in UK
Long Lines Persist Amid Ongoing Fuel Shortages in UK
Last week, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced plans to introduce a temporary visa scheme to ease entry into the UK to foreign lorry drivers through to... 29.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-29T16:41+0000
2021-09-29T16:41+0000
uk fuel crisis
united kingdom
news
fuel
petrol
queues
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1d/1089524528_0:0:640:360_1920x0_80_0_0_0526a6740aa085cb72ea17dfb4fa3f27.jpg
Sputnik goes live from the United Kingdom where people have been queueing up outside petrol stations as the country scrambles to top up on fuel as supplies dwindle. Earlier, the BP oil company had to close several of its gas stations due to the lack of lorry drivers. The government has recently announced a plan to temporarily allow foreign lorry drivers to enter the UK through a simplified visa scheme that will run until Christmas. Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
united kingdom
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Long Lines Persist Amid Ongoing Fuel Shortages in UK
Long Lines Persist Amid Ongoing Fuel Shortages in UK
2021-09-29T16:41+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1d/1089524528_80:0:560:360_1920x0_80_0_0_9aa7c0889227b3dc7dfacb3ea7ec91fd.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
united kingdom, news, fuel, petrol, queues, видео

Long Lines Persist Amid Ongoing Fuel Shortages in UK

16:41 GMT 29.09.2021
© Ruptly
Subscribe
Last week, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced plans to introduce a temporary visa scheme to ease entry into the UK to foreign lorry drivers through to Christmas.
Sputnik goes live from the United Kingdom where people have been queueing up outside petrol stations as the country scrambles to top up on fuel as supplies dwindle.
Earlier, the BP oil company had to close several of its gas stations due to the lack of lorry drivers.
The government has recently announced a plan to temporarily allow foreign lorry drivers to enter the UK through a simplified visa scheme that will run until Christmas.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
101200
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:38 GMTManny Pacquiao Announces Retirement From Boxing as Philippine Icon Pursues Presidential Bid
17:07 GMTWhy GOP Has Good Reasons to Block Dems' Bill to Raise Debt Ceiling & Avert Government Shutdown
16:51 GMTNearly a Quarter Million Brits Left in the Lurch as Energy Suppliers Go Belly Up Amid Gas Crunch
16:41 GMTLong Lines Persist Amid Ongoing Fuel Shortages in UK
16:28 GMTWomen Accused of Witchcraft Burnt in Congo
15:46 GMTGas Futures in Europe Hit New All-Time High Above $1,050 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters
15:44 GMTYou Can't Sit With Us: Britain Wants China Out of UK-France Nuclear Plant Project, Says Report
15:32 GMTSnowden Hails 'Best News in Long Time' as Canada Grants Asylum to Family Who Hid Him in Hong Kong
15:32 GMTOrban: Hungary Decides on Its Own Where to Buy Gas, How to Get It
15:19 GMTNew 'Kim Disappearing Act'? DPRK Head 'Absent' During North Korea's 'Hypersonic Missile Test'
15:12 GMTREC Opens First Online Exhibition of Russian Products on Alibaba.com
15:10 GMTDebtpocalypse Now: Here’s What Will Happen if US Defaults on Its Mountain of Debt
14:49 GMTYouTube to Remove Anti-COVID-19 Vaccine Content
14:45 GMTSarah Everard's Mother Says She is 'Haunted' by the Horror of Her Daughter's Ordeal
14:36 GMT'Restless Anal Syndrome' Reported as Result of COVID-19
14:28 GMTUS Senate Can Take Action on Wednesday to Fund Gov't, Prevent Shutdown, Schumer Says
14:00 GMTImprovement of China-India Border Outpost Proves PLA’s Logistics Capability, Boosts Soldiers’ Morale
13:50 GMTArmy to the Rescue: UK to Mobilise Soldiers in ‘Couple of Days’ to Drive Tankers Amid Fuel Crisis
13:48 GMTExperts Say Mont Blanc's Elevation Decreased by 3 Feet Since 2017
13:14 GMTChina's J-20 Stealth Fighters With Domestic Engines Dazzle Crowd at Airshow China Opening