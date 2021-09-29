https://sputniknews.com/20210929/long-lines-persist-amid-ongoing-fuel-shortages-in-uk-1089524440.html

Long Lines Persist Amid Ongoing Fuel Shortages in UK

Last week, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced plans to introduce a temporary visa scheme to ease entry into the UK to foreign lorry drivers through to... 29.09.2021, Sputnik International

Sputnik goes live from the United Kingdom where people have been queueing up outside petrol stations as the country scrambles to top up on fuel as supplies dwindle. Earlier, the BP oil company had to close several of its gas stations due to the lack of lorry drivers. The government has recently announced a plan to temporarily allow foreign lorry drivers to enter the UK through a simplified visa scheme that will run until Christmas. Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

