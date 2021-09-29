Sputnik goes live from the United Kingdom where people have been queueing up outside petrol stations as the country scrambles to top up on fuel as supplies dwindle. Earlier, the BP oil company had to close several of its gas stations due to the lack of lorry drivers. The government has recently announced a plan to temporarily allow foreign lorry drivers to enter the UK through a simplified visa scheme that will run until Christmas. Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
Long Lines Persist Amid Ongoing Fuel Shortages in UK
