Lava From Spain’s La Palma Island Volcano Reaches Ocean, Causing Possible Evaporation of Toxic Gases
00:56 GMT 29.09.2021 (Updated: 01:09 GMT 29.09.2021)
© REUTERS / BORJA SUAREZLava flows into the sea, as seen from Tijarafe, following the eruption of a volcano on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain, September 29, 2021
© REUTERS / BORJA SUAREZ
On 19 September, volcanic ridge Cumbre Vieja on Spain’s Canary islands started erupting after a long series of earthquakes of small magnitude. A large volume of volcanic materials has been emitted from the crater.
The lava from the volcano that erupted on La Palma, Canary Islands, has reached the Atlantic Ocean, the Canary Islands emergency services said on Tuesday.
"The lava has already reached the sea. If you are outside, find a safe place to take refuge," the emergency services agency tweeted.
La lava del volcán de #LaPalma llega al mar.— CSIC (@CSIC) September 28, 2021
Imágenes captadas por investigadores del CSIC embarcados en el buque 'Ramon Margalef', del @IEOoceanografia, en la medianoche del 28 de septiembre de 2021. pic.twitter.com/PZ9XFwIqgY
The volcano, which has already destroyed almost 600 buildings in La Palma, has been erupting for ten days straight. After a few hours of respite on Monday morning, the volcano started ejecting lava again with renewed vigour.
“Contact of lava with the sea can provoke explosions and the release of gases that are harmful to health. If you are in an isolated area of Tazacorte, the safest place is your home,” the agency warned.
So far, around 6,000 locals whose houses are under threat have been evacuated. Residents of several other coastal areas were also forced to isolate in their homes.