Lava Continues to Flow From Volcano on Spanish Island of La Palma
The Cumbre Vieja volcano in La Palma began erupting on 19 September. The ongoing eruption has destroyed almost 600 buildings, 258 hectares of land, and damaged... 29.09.2021, Sputnik International
Live from La Palma in the Canary Islands as the volcano in the La Cumbre Vieja area continues to erupt.On Monday morning, the volcano stopped erupting for several hours, before resuming with renewed force.According to the Canary Islands Volcanology Institute, the eruption is likely to last from 24 to 84 days. About 6,000 La Palma residents have been evacuated.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
LINDADREW
IT LOOKS LIKE a laser beam attacking the volcano
LINDADREW
also it stopped then resumed
spain
The Cumbre Vieja volcano in La Palma began erupting on 19 September. The ongoing eruption has destroyed almost 600 buildings, 258 hectares of land, and damaged 21 km of road to date.
Live from La Palma in the Canary Islands as the volcano in the La Cumbre Vieja area continues to erupt.
On Monday morning, the volcano stopped erupting for several hours, before resuming with renewed force.
According to the Canary Islands Volcanology Institute, the eruption is likely to last from 24 to 84 days. About 6,000 La Palma residents have been evacuated.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!