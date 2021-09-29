Kremlin Slams Removal of RT YouTube Channels as Censorship, Media Obstruction

Moscow slams the removal of RT YouTube channels as censorship and media obstruction, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. He added that if Russian authorities establish that the blocking of the channels constitutes a violation of Russian law, it's possible that enforcement measures could be taken against the Google-owned online video sharing platform. Meanwhile, the German government has said that it had nothing to do with RT Deutsch YouTube channel's removal and it was the platform's decision. Earlier in the day, Sputnik and RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan urged Russian lawmakers to toughen punishment for global IT giants that censor the content posted by Russian media outlets.On Tuesday, Simonyan said that YouTube had permanently removed the two German accounts of Russia's RT broadcaster. She added that one of the deleted accounts, Berlin-based RT Deutsch (RT DE), ranked fourth among German-language media in terms of influence, hitting 21 million views in June.
On Tuesday, YouTube blocked two German RT channels without indicating the possibility that it would reverse the decision.
Moscow slams the removal of RT YouTube channels as censorship and media obstruction, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
He added that if Russian authorities establish that the blocking of the channels constitutes a violation of Russian law, it's possible that enforcement measures could be taken against the Google-owned online video sharing platform.
Meanwhile, the German government has said that it had nothing to do with RT Deutsch YouTube channel's removal and it was the platform's decision.
Earlier in the day, Sputnik and RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan urged Russian lawmakers to toughen punishment for global IT giants that censor the content posted by Russian media outlets.
On Tuesday, Simonyan said that YouTube had permanently removed the two German accounts of Russia's RT broadcaster. She added that one of the deleted accounts, Berlin-based RT Deutsch (RT DE), ranked fourth among German-language media in terms of influence, hitting 21 million views in June.