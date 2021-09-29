Registration was successful!
Kamala Harris Nods as Student Accuses Israel of 'Ethnic Genocide', Gets Slammed on Social Media
Kamala Harris Nods as Student Accuses Israel of ‘Ethnic Genocide’, Gets Slammed on Social Media
On 28 September, US Vice President Kamala Harris visited students at a voter registration event on National Voter Registration Day at George Mason University
Speaking at a voter registration event on National Voter Registration Day at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia, Kamala Harris discussed the threats to voting rights at the state and federal level with students.After Kamala Harris spoke, the vice president took questions from the students.One of the students accused Israel of “ethnic genocide” and allege that the funds that US is providing to Israel and Saudi Arabia could go to Americans struggling with housing and health care costs.“You brought up how the power of the people and demonstrations and organising is very valuable in America” the student told Kamala Harris. “But I see that over the summer, there have been, like, protests and demonstrations in astronomical numbers standing with Palestine, but then just a few days ago there were funds allocated to continue backing Israel, which hurts my heart because it’s an ethnic genocide and a displacement of people — the same that happened in America — and I’m sure you’re aware of this.”In turn, Kamala Harris nodded, listening to the student and responded that she “was glad” that the student spoke on the issue.After the video was published on social media, Harris was hit with a wave of criticism from netizens who didn't share the VP's sentiments; they questioned the manner in which Kamala Harris had chosen to respond to the student's question.
us, israel, kamala harris

Kamala Harris Nods as Student Accuses Israel of 'Ethnic Genocide', Gets Slammed on Social Media

07:03 GMT 29.09.2021
© REUTERS / EVELYN HOCKSTEINU.S. Vice President Kamala Harris arrives for the second leg of her Asia trip, in Hanoi, Vietnam, August, 24, 2021
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris arrives for the second leg of her Asia trip, in Hanoi, Vietnam, August, 24, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.09.2021
© REUTERS / EVELYN HOCKSTEIN
On 28 September, US Vice President Kamala Harris visited students at a voter registration event on National Voter Registration Day at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia.
Speaking at a voter registration event on National Voter Registration Day at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia, Kamala Harris discussed the threats to voting rights at the state and federal level with students.
After Kamala Harris spoke, the vice president took questions from the students.
One of the students accused Israel of “ethnic genocide” and allege that the funds that US is providing to Israel and Saudi Arabia could go to Americans struggling with housing and health care costs.
“You brought up how the power of the people and demonstrations and organising is very valuable in America” the student told Kamala Harris. “But I see that over the summer, there have been, like, protests and demonstrations in astronomical numbers standing with Palestine, but then just a few days ago there were funds allocated to continue backing Israel, which hurts my heart because it’s an ethnic genocide and a displacement of people — the same that happened in America — and I’m sure you’re aware of this.”
In turn, Kamala Harris nodded, listening to the student and responded that she “was glad” that the student spoke on the issue.
“I’m glad you did,” Harris replied. “I’m glad you did. And again, this is about the fact that your voice, your perspective, your experience, your truth, should not be suppressed. And it must be heard, right?”
After the video was published on social media, Harris was hit with a wave of criticism from netizens who didn't share the VP's sentiments; they questioned the manner in which Kamala Harris had chosen to respond to the student's question.
