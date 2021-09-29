Kamala Harris Nods as Student Accuses Israel of ‘Ethnic Genocide’, Gets Slammed on Social Media
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris arrives for the second leg of her Asia trip, in Hanoi, Vietnam, August, 24, 2021
On 28 September, US Vice President Kamala Harris visited students at a voter registration event on National Voter Registration Day at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia.
After Kamala Harris spoke, the vice president took questions from the students.
One of the students accused Israel of “ethnic genocide” and allege that the funds that US is providing to Israel and Saudi Arabia could go to Americans struggling with housing and health care costs.
“You brought up how the power of the people and demonstrations and organising is very valuable in America” the student told Kamala Harris. “But I see that over the summer, there have been, like, protests and demonstrations in astronomical numbers standing with Palestine, but then just a few days ago there were funds allocated to continue backing Israel, which hurts my heart because it’s an ethnic genocide and a displacement of people — the same that happened in America — and I’m sure you’re aware of this.”
WATCH: Kamala Harris nods as student accuses Israel of "ethnic genocide": “your truth cannot be suppressed" pic.twitter.com/FcqCyT7Uo8— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 28, 2021
In turn, Kamala Harris nodded, listening to the student and responded that she “was glad” that the student spoke on the issue.
“I’m glad you did,” Harris replied. “I’m glad you did. And again, this is about the fact that your voice, your perspective, your experience, your truth, should not be suppressed. And it must be heard, right?”
After the video was published on social media, Harris was hit with a wave of criticism from netizens who didn't share the VP's sentiments; they questioned the manner in which Kamala Harris had chosen to respond to the student's question.
