Journalist Shot Dead During Lunch in Hotel in Central Mexico

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - A journalist and owner of the PM Noticias news agency, Manuel Reyes, was killed in the city of Cuernavaca in the Mexican state of... 29.09.2021, Sputnik International

In June, Reyes ran in the municipal elections of Emiliano Zapata, where he resided.So far there is no information about the number of attackers, according to the prosecutor's office, though at least one person fired at the journalist from close range.Local media reported that Reyes was finishing lunch at a hotel when two men drove up to him on a motorcycle and opened fire. Two 9 mm casings were found at the scene of the crime, according to reports.This is the sixth murder of a journalist in Mexico since the beginning of the year.

