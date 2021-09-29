https://sputniknews.com/20210929/james-bond-in-pink-all-smiles-around-british-royals-at-london-premiere--1089511106.html

James Bond in Pink, All Smiles Around British Royals at London Premiere

James Bond in Pink, All Smiles Around British Royals at London Premiere

The latest superspy blockbuster "No Time To Die" , in which actor Daniel Craig appeared as Agent 007 for the last time, reportedly cost $250 million. 29.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-29T10:01+0000

2021-09-29T10:01+0000

2021-09-29T10:10+0000

james bond

daniel craig

film

movie

film industry

premiere

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1d/1089511292_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_b1ebdee29d085e2fea32d700a415673e.jpg

The James Bond actor met the Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge, as well as Prince Charles and Camilla, on the red carpet on Tuesday, an event photographed by a vast number of paparazzi.It is Craig’s fifth and final film in the Bond franchise, which has faced delays in screening “No Time to Die” due to the coronavirus pandemic.Craig wore a pink velvet jacket to the premiere, which became the subject of social media gossip, with some arguing it was not a masculine enough choice of outfit."I'm greatly relieved, we make Bond movies for the cinema," Craig said on the red carpet.The new film will be shown in cinemas only, in an attempt to attract audiences back after a series of Covid-19 shutdowns.Craig had previously appeared unsure about continuing with another film, following the release of "Spectre" in 2015. Craig subsequently changed his mind, adding on the red carpet, "I genuinely don't have any bad memories, but I think it's going to take about another 15 years to unpick all this."Craig’s successor hasn’t been announced yet, but among actors tipped to become the next Agent 007 are British actors Tom Hardy and Rege-Jean Page.

Bless Jackson I'm here to explore the safest and most amazing treatment for herpes. I was positive for a deadly virus called Herpes for 5 years, I lost hope. Until I searched online to find out and educate myself in the treatment of the herpes virus, and saw the online testimony of Dr. Nelson about how many people treat HERPES, DIABETES, HIV and AIDS. So I decided to contact a doctor, I contacted him to find out how he could help me, and he told me that he would help me with the natural herbs he produces. And they recommended it to me, I used medicine as a tool and I was cured. and I was healed! It's really like a dream, but now I'm so happy! That's why I decided to add more comments to save more people like me! And I assured you that if you use his natural herbs, he also has a cure that can cure all kinds of diseases. You can contact him at @EMAIL; drnelsonsaliu10@gmail.com / WHATSAPP @ + 14436204203 0

Nookin Nookin Hey Guys, I just started this 4 weeks ago. I've got my FIRST check total of $350, pretty cool.I wish you tried it.You don't need to invest anything.Only click/open a new paje/and check jobs .... www.jobsapp1.com 0

2

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

james bond, daniel craig, film, movie, film industry, premiere, uk