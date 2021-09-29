Registration was successful!
International
James Bond in Pink, All Smiles Around British Royals at London Premiere

James Bond in Pink, All Smiles Around British Royals at London Premiere
The latest superspy blockbuster "No Time To Die" , in which actor Daniel Craig appeared as Agent 007 for the last time, reportedly cost $250 million.
The James Bond actor met the Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge, as well as Prince Charles and Camilla, on the red carpet on Tuesday, an event photographed by a vast number of paparazzi.It is Craig's fifth and final film in the Bond franchise, which has faced delays in screening "No Time to Die" due to the coronavirus pandemic.Craig wore a pink velvet jacket to the premiere, which became the subject of social media gossip, with some arguing it was not a masculine enough choice of outfit."I'm greatly relieved, we make Bond movies for the cinema," Craig said on the red carpet.The new film will be shown in cinemas only, in an attempt to attract audiences back after a series of Covid-19 shutdowns.Craig had previously appeared unsure about continuing with another film, following the release of "Spectre" in 2015. Craig subsequently changed his mind, adding on the red carpet, "I genuinely don't have any bad memories, but I think it's going to take about another 15 years to unpick all this."Craig's successor hasn't been announced yet, but among actors tipped to become the next Agent 007 are British actors Tom Hardy and Rege-Jean Page.
James Bond in Pink, All Smiles Around British Royals at London Premiere

10:01 GMT 29.09.2021
Britain's Prince Charles speaks with actor Daniel Craig at the world premiere of the new James Bond film "No Time To Die" at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, September 28, 2021.
Britain's Prince Charles speaks with actor Daniel Craig at the world premiere of the new James Bond film No Time To Die at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, September 28, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.09.2021
© REUTERS / Chris Jackson
The latest superspy blockbuster "No Time To Die" , in which actor Daniel Craig appeared as Agent 007 for the last time, reportedly cost $250 million.
The James Bond actor met the Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge, as well as Prince Charles and Camilla, on the red carpet on Tuesday, an event photographed by a vast number of paparazzi.
It is Craig’s fifth and final film in the Bond franchise, which has faced delays in screening “No Time to Die” due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Craig wore a pink velvet jacket to the premiere, which became the subject of social media gossip, with some arguing it was not a masculine enough choice of outfit.
"I'm greatly relieved, we make Bond movies for the cinema," Craig said on the red carpet.
The new film will be shown in cinemas only, in an attempt to attract audiences back after a series of Covid-19 shutdowns.
Craig had previously appeared unsure about continuing with another film, following the release of "Spectre" in 2015. Craig subsequently changed his mind, adding on the red carpet, "I genuinely don't have any bad memories, but I think it's going to take about another 15 years to unpick all this."
Craig’s successor hasn’t been announced yet, but among actors tipped to become the next Agent 007 are British actors Tom Hardy and Rege-Jean Page.
